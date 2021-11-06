I’m A Celebrity odds sees Frankie Bridge favourite to be Queen of the jungle

Frankie Bridge 7-2 favourite to win I’m A Celebrity. Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin second favourite at 5-1.

William Hill today made Frankie Bridge 7-2 favourite to be crowned Queen of the jungle when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens. This year’s series will once again take place in North Wales, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, with coronavirus restrictions preventing the show being filmed in its usual location; the Gold Coast, in Australia.

The celebrities expected to take part will now gather in Abergele, or the Welsh jungle, with the campfire set to be lit on November 21. Soap royalty, football legends, musicians and Olympians are set to do battle in the hit ITV series.

And it promises to be box office with soap legends Simon Gregson, aka Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald, going up against EastEnders’ longest-serving actor Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), as the king of the cobbles takes on the Walford legend.

The Wythenshawe-born 47-year-old, who played hapless Steve McDonald on the ITV soap for a whopping 32 years, had reportedly knocked back the show’s advances on numerous occasions. However, the timing now appears more suitable, with the Weatherfield staple installed as 9-1 chance by William Hill.

EastEnders’ Ian Beale icon Woodyatt, 53, was reported to be the producers’ main target this year and has spent his time away from E20 starring in a theatre production of Peter James’ Looking Good Dead. He recently confirmed his extended break from the show would last until the new year.

Woodyatt, Albert Square’s longest-serving cast member with over 3,000 episodes under his belt, is priced at 8-1 by William Hill. Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, 78, has choreographed a number of West End and Broadway musicals, and in waltzing her way into the castle becomes the show’s oldest ever contestant – beating 2018’s king of the jungle, Harry Redknapp (77) – at 20-1.

Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley is a huge coup for the hit ITV show. The 65-year-old TV presenter’s wife Judy Finnigan has often teased whether he would do the show, and son-in-law James Haskell competed in 2019. Fans of the presenter have been desperate to see him do the Bushtucker trials and now they can back their man at 12-1.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin is 5-1 second favourite after swapping the famous red sofa for the castle, after more than 20 years on the BBC’s flagship breakfast news programme. Long-time co-anchor Dan Walker is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

But top of the pile and favourite to be crowned Queen of the jungle is The Saturday’s star Bridge, who will follow in the footsteps of husband Wayne, who finished fifth in 2016. The singer-turned-tv-star, a regular on Loose Women, is a 7-2 shot.

Tom Daley’s diving partner and Olympian Matty Lee, 27, shot to fame when winning gold in the synchronised diving at this summer’s Tokyo Games and is 10-1, while Shahid Khan (DJ Naughty Boy), who had originally planned to take part last year but was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North, is 12-1.

Eltham-born Radio 1 Extra host Snoochie Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – is 12-1, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, aka Aaron Dingle, is 6-1, Frenchman and former Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa flair footballer David Ginola is 8-1, and decorated para-sport athlete and Celebrity Masterchef champion Kadeena Cox, 30, is 16-1.

*odds correct at time of writing*

The full market of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here! can be seen at William Hill online. The programme returns to ITV screens later this month.

