Adam Peaty is the sixth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The Olympian lost out to Tilly Ramsay in the dance off.

The judges’ scores were added to the viewers’ votes to determine who would be tasked with impressing the judges one final time – this time it was Adam and Tilly.

After both couples had danced for a second time (Adam and his partner Katya Jones their Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers; Tilly and her partner Nikita Kuzmin their Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max), the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood noted that he was surprised at who the dance off participants were but he chose to save Tilly and Nikita for the reason of “a better dancer and dance off scenario.”

Motsi Mabuse based on her vote on the musicality of the two dances, choosing to save Tilly and Nikita as they were “more sound to the music”. Anton Du Beke also favoured Tilly and Nikita’s performance but praised for both couples for performing well in the dance off.

Head judge Shirley Ballas disagreed with the rest of the judges and said that she would have saved Adam and Katya, however this opinion had no bearing on the outcome.

“I have absolutely loved every single challenge. As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed. This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been a great experience. “I just want to say thank you to Katya, everyone behind the scenes, all the judges, wardrobe, make-up artists… absolutely everyone.” – Adam Peaty

Katya added: “After the dance off, I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes. Someone who’s an absolute unbeatable machine that we see defending his titles for seven years non-stop, being emotional about dancing. I really think you deserve a lot more appreciation for what you’ve done and I was not ready for this.”

Tonight’s Result Show opened with the ultimate Irish party with a jig from the Strictly professionals. There was also a music performance from The Script who performed their hit song, ‘Superheroes’.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 13th November at 6:40pm.