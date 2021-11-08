Pick of the Plots: Monday 8th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Monday, November 8.

Zack is walking through the market with Alyssa when a cuddly toy falls from her pram. He is being watched by a girl who picks up the toy. Later, Martin and Zack receive the results of the paternity test.

As Zack and Martin take in the news, the cuddly toy resurfaces and they scan the area to see who left it with Zack spotting the girl from earlier. Zack and Sharon pursue the girl and she reveals to them that her name is Jada and she is Alyssa’s mum.

Zack and Sharon are left shocked when Jada reveals who Alyssa’s father is.

Meanwhile, Callum notices Jay mouth something to Ben. He questions Ben who eventually tells him about his numerous past sexual partners, leaving Callum feeling insecure.

Elsewhere, Denise has a few home truths for Chelsea.

EastEnders, BBC One, 8.05pm

Imran and Sabeen come face to face at Kelly’s appeal hearing. Kelly is released with immediate effect but Nina makes it clear she isn’t forgiven. Imran and Toyah are appalled to realise that they may have to choose between Kelly and Elsie but Kelly selflessly takes the decision out of their hands.

Later, Kelly lets herself into her supported living accommodation to find someone has sprayed the word ‘murderer’ on the wall.

Meanwhile, James urges Danny to follow his dream and accept the job in London. What will Danny decide?

Elsewhere, as Natasha’s funeral takes place, Sam hands Nick a piece of paper containing a eulogy to his mum. Nick struggles to contain his emotions as he reads it.

Also, Abi tells Jack that she would like to adopt him.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

A miscommunication leads to Priya lashing out at Ellis and he’s shocked by her accusations. Rishi suggests Priya call a psychologist to help her deal with her injuries.

Meanwhile, Chas and Paddy kidnap Kim’s racehorse, but will Kim give in to their demands?

Elsewhere, Gabby is frustrated that her friends are partying and she’s stuck with a baby.

Also, April admits she has been struggling in the wake of Cathy’s bullying.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

A flashforward teases danger for Darren as he wakes up in strange surroundings. We uncover throughout the episode some of the events that led him there.

Nancy prepares for her co-deputy head interview and leaves Darren in charge of cleaning the house whilst she’s out. Darren finds a pregnancy test and assumes that it belongs to Ella.

After an argument with Nancy, Darren turns to his friends for advice. Luke suggests a gift and gives him the name of a jeweller in town.

Meanwhile, Ali is one step ahead of Misbah as she prepares to go to the police but Sami is determined to outplay him.

Elsewhere, Toby catches DeMarcus skipping school but how will he react when he finds out DeMarcus is trying to find Felix?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm