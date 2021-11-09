Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 9th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Tuesday, November 9.

In the café, Zack gets Jada to open up but she is insistent that she can’t look after Alyssa.

Meanwhile, Ben encourages Callum to go to the event at The Albert whilst he has a meeting with Kheerat. At the event a flirty guy approaches Callum and ends up giving him his number, which Ben later finds and feels betrayed.

Elsewhere, Nancy opens up to Mick about her insecurities, and Kim is determined to give the best life to her children.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm (8pm BBC Scotland)



Tyrone insists on helping Hope with her science project when he hears that Phill has offered his assistance.

Meanwhile, when Daniel reveals his babysitter has let him down, Summer suggests she gives Max his coaching in Daniel’s flat so she can look after Bertie at the same time. Gazing at her adoringly, Max thanks Summer for his lesson.

Later, Adam calls round and quizzes Daniel about his intentions towards Daisy. Mistakenly assuming they’re discussing her, Summer’s thrilled.

Elsewhere, Roy advises Nina to cut Kelly some slack.

Also, Aadi broaches his London plans with Dev, hoping he’ll fund his rent. Dev offers Aadi a job instead but Aadi is stung when Bernie notes he’s only doing it as he’s spent all his money on Asha. When Dev later sees a scratch on his car, he assumes Kelly to be responsible.

Coronation Street, ITV, 8pm

Jai is planning to blame the bridge collapse all on Ben, which leaves Laurel horrified when she finds out.

Meanwhile, Ellis makes a heartfelt apology and Priya has a therapy session, which is helpful for her.

Elsewhere, Rodney announces himself “back-on-the-market”. Will stands up to Kim.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Darren’s captor tells him that he has seen too much and warns that the real danger is with his partner. Nancy agrees to help search for Darren, but Luke rattles her as he struggles to recall their conversation about jewellery and suggests that Darren might be having another affair.

Calling off the search, Nancy fears that Luke’s suspicions were correct as she comes home to a handwritten note from Darren.

Meanwhile, since Maxine’s relationship with Trish is still strained, Trish decides to aggravate the situation with a sudden revelation about her move to Mexico.

Elsewhere, DeMarcus has a visit from his mother, Viv, that could cut his time in Hollyoaks short. Leela continues to hide her redundancy.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm