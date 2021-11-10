Britain’s Greatest Obsessions for Sky History

A+E Networks UK has commissioned Nit Television to produce the series.

“We in this country are so proud and pleased with our sense of humour, for some reason we see it as another thing we’ve got over the rest of the World. Where did that come from?! I’ve had so much FUN talking to the experts and trying to find out. From my hilarious German friend Henning Wehn to Punch and Judy man John Styles. I have answers – and they’ll surprise you!”- Harry Hill



Britain’s Greatest Obsessions will see a host of top celebrities explore uniquely British preoccupations and passions to find out what makes the British tick. Each episode sees one celebrity guest presenter undertake a journey through British culture and history, to find out how and why these subjects have become so embedded in our collective psyche and national identity.

The stories behind each yield hitherto unknown facts from the past, as well as fascinating, funny and sometimes poignant revelations about who we are and how much, or how little, we have in common.

“I started my foray into the weather with the light-hearted attitude that in the UK the weather is essentially small talk. It’s anything but. Weather is everything, it governs daily choices, food, mood and history, everything, and I’ve a horrible feeling that attempting to verbalise its rhythms and poetry is an idiot’s game. Hello!!” – Liza Tarbuck



Featured in the series will be Harry Hill, getting under the skin of the famed British sense of humour; Chris Packham, talking about the British love of pets; Liza Tarbuck will guide us through our national obsession with all things weather-related; Madness front-man Suggs will be our expert guide to Britain’s pastime of drinking and fondness for pubs.

Also American comedian Reginald D Hunter (joined by class “warrior” Alexei Sayle) will peel away the thin veneer that disguises Britain’s enduring class system and the part played within it by the Royal Family, and Lorraine Kelly will explain our continual harking back to Winston Churchill and the part played by Britain in the Allied victory in World War II.

The factual entertainment series will be A+E Networks UK’s first commission from Nit Television and is due to premiere in mid-2022.

“It’s no secret that I am a connoisseur of the pub. So, I jumped at the chance to unearth and share stories of these great British institutions….and of course accepted my duties to sample some of their delights along the way.” – Suggs



