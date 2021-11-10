Emma Weymouth supports Tusk Lion Trail Charity Auction

The lions don’t sleep tonight…

The Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth was spotted tonight at Bonhams Auction house attending the Tusk Lion Trail Charity Auction. Bonhams hosted a highly successful night to raise funds for Tusk, the conservation charity working to protect species and support communities across Africa, for which HRH The Duke of Cambridge is a Royal Patron.

Emma Weymouth looked sensational in a leopard print bralette and matching pencil skirt. The socialite, who is married to Ceawlin, Viscount Weymouth, 8th Marquess of Bath paired her glamorous attire with chic black heels for a night out.

Stepping out in London’s Mayfair to mark the occasion, which saw 13 life-sized lion sculptures go under the hammer. All funds raised via the charity auction, supported by global sponsor DHL and global co-sponsor ISPS Handa, will aid the work of Tusk and its partners in conservation efforts across Africa.

The individually curated life-sized lion sculptures, designed by internationally acclaimed artists, were unveiled worldwide on 10 August 2021 to mark World Lion Day in cities including The Hamptons, London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Sydney, Wellington and Nairobi.

Each sculpture highlights the magnificence of lions, threats to their existence and the people and solutions working for their survival – raising awareness for conservation efforts across the African continent. Internationally recognised faces including Rolling Stones guitarist, Ronnie Wood, wildlife photographer, David Yarrow, artists Ian Davenport, Gavin Turk, Helen Downie and David Mach, rugby legend Richie McCaw and actors John Cleese and Noel Fielding all collaborated to craft their own unique artworks which went under the hammer this evening.

The vulnerability of African conservation has never been more prominent due to the devastating impact of COVID-19, significantly affecting the economy, wildlife and tourism industries of Africa. Donations have never been more crucial to save these iconic big cats known as the ‘King of Beasts’, central to human culture since our very own evolution.

www.tuskliontrail.com

