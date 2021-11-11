Pick of the Plots: Thursday 11th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, November 11.

Liam agrees to help Tiffany with a hen party booking. He comes across car keys in one of the drunken girl’s coat and sees an opportunity to make some money fast so agrees to being the group’s naked butler.

Later, Liam has reservations about betraying Tiffany when Janine proposes that they should make scamming her guests an ongoing thing.

Meanwhile, Isaac tries to get Kim to see that that private schools aren’t the only way to give Pearl a good education but Kim sets up an online donation site for her followers to contribute to.

Elsewhere, Kat is sick of Jean and Stacey arguing about Eve and threatens to move in with Phil; Ben confides in Jay.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

Jai suspends Ben from work.

Meanwhile, Nate continues chatting to Fiona and Tracy fails to get hold of him. Later, Billy lies to Tracy about the previous night. Is he covering for Nate?

Elsewhere, Bernice is proud when it seems like Gabby is ready to take a lead in caring for Thomas, but is she?

Also, Liv tries to talk to Aaron; Al explains things to Chas.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Felix’s wandering has his accomplices furious, but they can’t let Warren go off the rails. Joel reaches out to Hollyoaks’ go-to-lawyer and it seems he might have found something to help.

The findings send Warren spiralling and he’s ready to do his worst, but Fergus has shocking news for him that stops him in his tracks.

Meanwhile, DeMarcus is overwhelmed as Viv and the Devereauxs argue about him.

Nate’s partner Lexi reminds him of their reason for being in the village, but Nate is convinced that one of the Devereauxs must know what happened to his old flame.

Elsewhere, Sid pushes Leela for the truth.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm