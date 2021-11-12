Paloma Faith and Fearne Cotton on birth, postpartum and parenting

Paloma Faith and Fearne Cotton attended the UK launch of Frida on November 11th, 2021 at Chiltern Firehouse in London, England, hosted by Frida CEO and Founder, Chelsea Hirschhorn.

Fearne led the discussion with Chelsea and Paloma, which was a raw and honest discussion of all things birth, postpartum and parenting. Frida, on a mission to encourage open conversations about what goes down in the delivery room and beyond, is debuting in the UK this week.

Guests included Charlene White, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Annie Price, Michelle Kennedy, Anna Whitehouse (Mother Pukka), Clemmie Telford, Pippa Vosper, Grace Woodward and Megha Mittal. The Chiltern Firehouse gathering with Chelsea, Paloma and Fearne saw an intimate group of expectant, new and veteran mums come together to bond over pregnancy, birth and postpartum experiences and share the unfiltered reality of what mums really experience.

Paloma recently experienced the pain points of pregnancy and postpartum having given birth to a baby girl in February 2021. She candidly revealed that she couldn’t walk for two weeks post emergency C-section, saying;

“It shouldn’t be called a birth plan, it should be called ‘my ideal situation’. One word to define my postpartum body is deflated. Like a balloon not popped properly. But women’s postpartum bodies are not celebrated enough. I always hid my body but now I’m 40 I’m like, this body has done some shit! My advice to an expectant mother is don’t be alone. You are not. So many women have done it. Everyone wants to talk about it. You can feel shame about it not being perfect. But so many feel this.”

Fearne also shared her feelings on her own birth experiences and noted that;

“It’s an amazing, game changing, life changing moment but we don’t celebrate it enough and we should. When I was giving birth I was roaring like a lion, I loved every minute of the roar! But afterwards, I was so terrified of going for a poo, I just kept asking for more dates and figs! No one told me about cluster feeding and when you’re exhausted and starving, and you get stuck for about two hours – it can be a lot. My top tip would be to try and get someone there every night for support.”

Both Fearne and Paloma lamented that they wished they had Frida products when they gave birth and commented that these honest conversations need to be more normalised. Guests mingled and spilled the best and worst mum advice they’ve ever received, before leaving with the Frida’s latest products, now available in the UK, and customised Lingua Franca sweaters embroidered with ‘Mum’s Not The Word’ and ‘Get A Womb’.

Frida is a brand offering a range of postpartum and baby products. Already a hit with stateside celebrity mums, Frida’s solution-based product range has been specially developed with practicality and functionality in mind.

New mums – and dads – can discover Frida’s famed product range in Boots and Amazon.co.uk.