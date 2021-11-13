Celebrities with just as famous pets…

Famous pets get the clicks…

In the age of social media, we know that celebrities make a lot of money for every piece of content they post on Instagram. But did you know that even their pets can make a lot of money from their posts too?

Oskie the Poskie is a famous pup belonging to Justin and Hailey Bieber. And whilst he may be small, he has a very large following – nearly 1 million! So, it’s time to find out how much these celebrity pets are estimated to earn on average per Instagram post.

OnBuy Dog Beds wanted to explore this in more detail; by using Influencer Marketing Hub, they calculated average estimated earnings per Instagram post for some of the biggest celebrities’ fluffy friends.

Top 10 Famous Pets of the Famous…



Rank Instagram username Celebrity Owner(s) Instagram Followers Estimated average earnings per post (£) 1 @oskietheposkie Justin & Hailey Bieber 867,808 £2,530.00 2 @mrs.maverick Nina Dobrev 479,795 £1,401.00 3 @normieandbambijenner Kylie Jenner 358,604 £1,049.00 4 @declanandfrankie Emma Chamberlain 338,132 £997.00 5 @ginothegerman Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra 292,610 £856.00 6 @thewibbles Ed Sheeran 291,411 £854.00 7 @nachoflay Bobby Flay 242,274 £736.23 8 @missasiaxoxo Lady Gaga 226,302 £709.42 9 @ramenpairedwithpinot Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick 212,076 £622.26 10 @therealwacha Andy Cohen 206,996 £607.58

Full datasheet here

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s ‘Oskie’ claims the number one spot, with nearly 900,000 followers, with the potential to earn more than £2,500 per post. In comparison, Nina Dobrev’s dog Maverick earns significantly less. With almost 50% fewer followers, Maverick can earn more than £1,401 per post.

This post by @oskieandposkie features music by Ariana Grande (who is also tagged) which has over 1 million views as of 4th November. Kylie Jenner’s famous pooches Normie and Bambi are Greyhounds. One of the accounts most viewed posts features her mum Kris as well, garnering almost 800,000 views!

Out of the 25 pets reviewed, 21 of these are dogs and the remaining 4 are cats. Ed Sheeran and Emma Chamberlain’s cats dominate the fourth and sixth spot.