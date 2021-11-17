Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 17th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, November 17.

Kelly uses of a power socket at a hotel to charge her phone but she attracts the attention of a member of staff. One of the guests, Alan, comes to her aid but Kelly hurries away when he reveals his true intentions.

Kelly finds that her things have been stolen from the shop doorway. With no other choice, she returns to the hotel and knocks on Alan’s bedroom door.

Later, Kelly gets through to Aadi but she doesn’t feel able to take up his offer of a bed at No.7 when she overhears Asha protesting about it.

Meanwhile, Johnny’s funeral takes place with heartfelt eulogies from both Carla and Jenny. Later, a drunk Jenny accuses Daisy of being after both Johnny and Daniel’s money. Daniel suggests to Daisy that maybe they should keep their romance quiet, how will she react?

Elsewhere, Max upsets Sam; Fiz comforts Tyrone over the Isla incident; Sally ponders Faye’s predicament to Debbie – could they get Ray to confess to sexual assault?

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

With everyone still seemingly hell bent on keeping them apart, Noah finds himself agreeing to run away with Chloe.

Meanwhile, Paddy and Marlon see that Al has hired Ellis without Chas or their consent.

Paddy is taken aback when Chas agrees to give Ellis a shift at the Woolpack.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

The Maalik family are reeling after Shaq’s outburst and Ali demands a public apology from him. Later, a surprise visitor adds fuel to the fire by claiming Misbah is lying.

Misbah plans to leave the village, but before she does, Sami receives an email from another survivor.

Meanwhile, Becky befriends Ollie and confides in him about her fears for Henry.

Elsewhere, Scott stands up for Pearl and offers her a place to stay as she tells Martine that she knows she’s not wanted.

Also, Celeste manages to get Theresa, Cleo and Verity to patch things up but it doesn’t last.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm