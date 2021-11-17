On this Day 1980: Worthen Village were preparing for a nuclear war

On this Day: November 17th, 1980.

ATV Today pay a visit to Worthen village near Shrewsbury.

John Swallow reports from the village that has extensive precautions for survival in the event of nuclear war. The organiser, Mr Lattimer, shows John around a cellar which is to be converted into the communications centre.

John also talks to the man who will be in charge of law and order and the man whose family will monitor radiation levels. The report also features views of Worthern parish in Shropshire including the hamlet of Hope.