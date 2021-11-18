Pick of the Plots: Thursday 18th November

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, November 18.

Chelsea and Gray discuss child minding with Gray convincing Chelsea to look after Mia for the day. Whitney asks Gray for the money he owes her and he makes excuses for not paying it there and then. At the market, Chelsea suggests Mia and her go on a shopping spree using Gray’s credit card.

Tiffany advises Whitney to be sure of her facts before she confronts Gray over lying about losing his job. Later, Gray is working at the burger bar when he gets a call from Whitney, he lies about his whereabouts but she can tell where he is.

Whitney intercepts Mia and Chelsea as they arrive home shopping. She’s torn over whether to tell Chelsea the truth about Gray.

Meanwhile, Jean accidentally breaks Kat’s new ceramic leopard that she has left at the cab office. Harvey and Vinny help Jean fix it. Sparks fly between Harvey and Jean but when Aaron appears and makes a comment about them dating, Harvey feels awkward. However, he later asks Jean out.

Elsewhere, Dotty tries to persuade Rocky to get back with Kathy to get more cash from Peter.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.35pm

On a country road, Kerry is confronted by two thugs who threaten her with harming Amy unless she tracks Chloe and Noah down.

Meanwhile, Al unveils a new staff uniform for the Woolpack, making a flirtatious comment at Chas. Later, Amy vows she’s going to prove it was her and it is about to get physical, when Billy intervenes

Elsewhere, Meena is shocked to hear David and Victoria have gone to Portugal. Furious, she smashes Amy and Victoria’s house up.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Misbah meets with Gina who also has a traumatic history with Ali. The pair open up to each other about their experiences, and Gina agrees to give a statement, but could a threatening encounter change her mind?

Later, Misbah makes a formal allegation against Ali to the police.

Meanwhile, Verity encourages fellow victims of Operation Bluebird to stamp on the video footage as a form of ‘therapy’. However, this may cause issues for Fergus after one of the victims keeps the hard drive footage.

Elsewhere, DeMarcus opens up to Nate about Felix.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm