Frankie Bridge is the most influential contestant in this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’

The 21st series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub. Ten celebrities have left their plush pads and luxuries far behind and will spend up to three weeks taking on the surroundings of the castle and Welsh countryside.



New research has revealed that Frankie Bridge is the most influential celebrity entering the jungle in this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The study was conducted by online retailer BedKingdom, which analysed social media following, media coverage, and the number of searches on Google to find the most popular contestant of the 2021 line-up.

Frankie Bridge ranks as the most influential contestant as she boasts more than a million followers on each of Instagram and Twitter. There have also been 466 articles written about her online in the past 12 months, the third-highest total of all the contestants. In addition, she ranks as the second most Googled celebrity, all of which means she tops the table as the most influential contestant in this year’s show.

Louise Minchin, British Journalist and news presenter, is the second most influential contestant. When combining all factors, Louise Minchin has the second-highest score. She is the most searched celebrity, attracting an average of 90,500 monthly searches on Google, which combined with the second most media articles about her – 504 over the past year – puts her second on the list.

Despite not having an Instagram account, Richard Madeley, journalist and TV presenter, is the third most influential celebrity of the 2021 lineup. Richard has had the most articles written about him – 879 over the past 12 months.

Matty Lee may have won Gold in the 2020 Olympic games alongside synchronised diving partner Tom Daley, but he places as the fourth most influential I’m A Celebrity contestant this year. He has the third-highest Instagram following at 362,000 – but one of the lowest Twitter followings out of the group, with 22,500.

In fifth place is Danny Miller, best known for playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, who has 464000 followers on Instagram and 318,800 on Twitter, the second-highest totals in each category. Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale in EastEnders comes in sixth and has the third-highest Twitter following of 294,000.

Naughty Boy pulled out of his place in the 2020 I’m A Celeb lineup – and is now the 11th most influential celebrity for 2021. The least influential contestant to enter the jungle this year is former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Philips.

“I’m A Celebrity is now entering its 21st series and is still as popular as ever. These rankings paint a fascinating picture of which contestants might be the most well known as they enter the castle, but they will need to entertain the public if they want a chance of becoming the next king or queen of the jungle.” – A spokesperson for BedKingdom

The Most Influential Contestants on I’m A Celebrity…2021 Rank Contestant Total score 1 Frankie Bridge 38.5 2 Louise Minchin 19.4 3 Richard Madeley 19.1 4 Matty Lee 17.4 5 Danny Miller 15.6 6 Adam Woodyatt 10.2 7 Kadeena Cox MBE 8.9 8 David Ginola 7.1 9 Simon Gregson 4.9 10 Snoochie Shy 4.8 11 Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) 4.4 12 Dame Arlene Philips 4.1

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here on ITV and ITV Hub