Channel 4 to continue nibbling on Steph’s Packed Lunch

The weekday lunchtime show Steph’s Packed Lunch will continue on Channel 4 through 2022.

Hosted by Steph McGovern, the 100-minute daily live show features celebrity guests, cookery items, real-life stories, and all the latest entertainment, consumer and lifestyle news.

“I love making Steph’s Packed Lunch! It’s so nice to work alongside my fab onscreen family and the amazing team who graft so hard behind the scenes. Together we’ve done some great things I’m really proud of; from encouraging women to have a smear test – I even had mine live on TV! – to helping people get back into work through our Job Clinic. We’ve tackled so many real issues that affect all our lives, welcomed so many big celeb names to Leeds Dock and met shed loads of inspirational people. I’m buzzing that we’re going to keep doing it next year!” – Steph McGovern

Steph’s Packed Lunch launched in September 2020, airing from 12.30pm until 2.10pm on Channel 4. The show – initially a ratings disaster – continues to grow its audience for both volume and share.

Since returning from its summer break, the average audience share of 3.2% is double what it was for the same time last year.

Steph will continue to be joined by the regular on-screen family of well-known faces including Anton du Beke, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, John Whaite, Denise van Outen, Freddy Forster and Gareth Thomas who, between them, deliver a mix of topics from cookery to consumer items.

“We are thrilled that Steph’s daily live show has doubled its audience share in the last year. The series has grown and developed so much and we can’t wait for viewers to see what’s next from the talented team at Leeds Dock.” – Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features for Channel 4

Steph’s Packed Lunch is produced by Expectation in partnership with West Yorkshire-based Can Can Productions