On this Day: November 24th, 1971.

It was over to the East Midlands for ATV Today on this day in ’71 as Nottingham women had been criticised by a local model agency boss for “being too dowdy”.



ATV Today meets with the agency boss to get more on why he has these views then the feature sees interviews with women on the streets of Nottingham about the comments on whether the women of the city are ‘drab’ fashion wise.