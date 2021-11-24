Years & Years for New Year on BBC One

The show will air on BBC One in England, NI and Wales.

Frontman Olly Alexander has confirmed that Years & Years will see out 2021 in style with a music extravaganza as BBC One plays host to The Big New Years & Years Eve Party (2×30) that the entire nation is invited to.

“I can’t quite believe the BBC are letting me entertain and party with the great British public this New Year’s (& years) Eve!!! I’m so excited!! I feel hugely privileged to be bringing in the new year for everybody tuning in, I promise it’s going to be an extremely fun and unforgettable televisual experience! I’ll be performing all my hits and collaborating with some iconic extra special guests, you can expect choreography, vocals, lights, outfits and wild joyful abandon! ” – Olly Alexander, Years & Years

The It’s a Sin star made the announcement on Radio 1’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo.

Years & Years will be joined by some very special guests guaranteeing to leave viewers starstruck as pop superstar Kylie Minogue and the legendary Pet Shop Boys join the party, with lots more surprises in store too.

As Big Ben strikes midnight, the nation will come together to welcome in the new year and light up the start of 2022 before the action heads back to the show as Olly Alexander and friends continue the party.