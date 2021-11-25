Richard Madeley leaves I’m A Celebrity after falling ill

Richard Madeley has issued a statement via ITV on his departure from the programme.

“Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution. By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such, I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.” – Richard Madeley

ITV confirmed also that no stand-ins will be entering the castle to replace Madeley, best known as the host of This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan and more recently Good Morning Britain. In tomorrow nights edition of I’m A Celebrity Richard will join hosts Ant and Dec to speak about his departure. He ha also recorded a message to campmates so they know that he is okay.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle… “Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.” – Richard Madeley

In a statement, I’m A Celebrity and ITV noted the reason for Richard’s departure has nothing to do with the illness that saw him leave camp, but the broadcaster’s rules on Covid-19 production means that due to the illness he can’t go back now he’s broken the bubble.

“Our strict covid protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

Earlier in the day, Madeley had drifted to 14-1 from 10-1 with William Hill, to win I’m A Celebrity, despite giving his all in a kitchen full of castle critters trail on Wednesday’s show. It is this trial that is thought to have brought on possibly the illness when Richard slid headfirst into a sewer of rotten fruit and vegetables before hunting for 10 hidden stars. He managed to find 4.