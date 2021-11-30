Heating too costly for winter?

It seems many families will be feeling the cold this December…

Four in 10 admitted they cannot afford to spend a penny more for their gas and electricity, with 46 per cent admitting to keeping their radiators off “for as long as possible” to cut bills and reduce their use of power.

Research also revealed almost 70 per cent of UK adults choose layering up with a jumper to avoid turning on the heating. Millions of other households strive to reduce their energy use by switching off gadgets, including the TV and games consoles, a poll of a selection of people from across the nation showed. Droves of others take shorter showers, install draught excluders and ban baths and even toilet flushing in their fight to conserve resources.

The study on bill costs, commissioned by Equity Release Supermarket, also showed 25 per cent of Brits changed their energy provider in the last six months after shopping around suppliers.

“Britain is in the grip of a spiralling energy crisis due to suppliers collapsing and households are facing massive living cost rises, with inflation set to soar next year. Householders are clearly feeling the strain of it all, with millions of them going to great lengths to reduce energy bills, and climate change warnings also obviously having a knock-on effect on their choices to conserve resources wherever they can.” – Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of Equity Release Supermarket

The study found 12 per cent of the nation pay £121 or more on their monthly energy bills, while another 12 per cent paid up to £70. More than half (fifty-six per cent) said they don’t object to paying more for heat and light in winter – but a bill increase higher than 24 per cent would be deemed ‘too much’.

Nearly three quarters of those polled said they had noticed their energy costs swelling since June. And the same percentage admitted they feared their power bills would keep rocketing until spring.

Almost 70 per cent declared their energy bills are too high, with energy use proving to be a major source of rows in millions of the nation’s homes. While 17 per cent of respondents said they “often” disagreed with their children about how much power they get through, according to the OnePoll.com data.

More than two in 10 admitted to fighting with others in their house about having the heating on or cranked up ‘too high’ in winter. Almost a fifth declared they are ‘very worried’ about being able to pay their energy bills this winter, with 38 per cent “somewhat” anxious about the cost.

More than half said it was easier than they thought to switch their energy provider and only eight per cent claimed they wouldn’t take any measures to avoid turning on the heating.