ITV reveal details of latest Masked Singer series

Prepare to commence the new year with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as The Masked Singer returns to ITV and ITV Hub.

Hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club, a brand-new cast of twelve celebrities playing twelve characters in the show’s signature extraordinary costumes will be taking to the stage to sing in disguise and stump the panel and viewers alike.

ITV today confirm the cast for the third series are: Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier, Bagpipes – the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes, Hear them roar, it’s Lionfish, Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are.

Traffic Cone – they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume, Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda, Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win.

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom, Bang! Here comes Firework, Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances, this singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard and is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.



Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are heading back to their detective chairs as the guessing game begins all over again. Joel Dommett hosts the only show that can claim to have moved viewers to tears with a dragon’s emotional rendition of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, and to have blown away audiences with a leather-clad biking Badger’s performance of Wrecking Ball.

The series returns to ITV (STV/UTV) in 2022.