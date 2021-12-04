Broadcasting Channel 4

Channel 4 to give stars image overhaul with a Celebrity Rebrand

December 4, 2021
Neil Lang
Jimmy Carr, Romesh Ranganathan, Clare Balding, Anna Richardson, Rosie Jones and Jamie Laing are all undergoing a ‘Celebrity Rebrand’.

Hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg the ‘digital comedy’ will see Channel 4 enlist Amelia, a ‘Celebrity Brand Visionary’, to ‘help’ some of their talent refresh their brand and connect with a wider audience. Once signed up to the process, the celebrity guests are put through their paces in a sequence of unexpected brand exercises. But much to the dismay of the celebrities, they invariably backfire.

“I take my role as Celebrity Brand Visionary very seriously. I can’t wait to get my hands on some of Channel 4’s talent and really get to know them, so I can totally transform every single thing about their brand. Thank goodness for me!” – Amelia Dimoldenberg

Across this chaotic celebrity interview series, which will be available on Channel 4’s social media platforms, Amelia does her best to: make Jimmy Carr less mean; help Clare Balding embrace her inner rebel; mastermind Romesh Ranganathan’s total domination of socials; cleanse Jamie Laing of his Love Rat image; rebrand Anna Richardson as The Naked Lady; and pivot Rosie Jones from stand-up to Action Hero.

But will Amelia make a positive change to these celebrities’ personal profile, or will it all end in a personal PR nightmare?

In this satirical comedy series, Channel 4 have revealed they’re urgently looking to change the public perception of some of their biggest stars, by giving them a ‘rebrand’ and are putting all their faith in one woman to accomplish the task – comedian, creator and star of Chicken Shop Date, Amelia Dimoldenberg.

“Celebrity Rebrand is a rare gem of an idea that expertly marries our favourite TV and digital talent with a witty, anarchic and purposefully-awkward premise. Ranga Bee and Amelia have tapped into what we love about these household names and the internet’s best cultural faux-pas to create a series that ticks all the boxes as to what we’re looking for in Digital Commissioning.” – Evie Buckley, Digital Commissioning Executive

Celebrity Rebrand will be available across Channel 4’s social media platforms later this year.

