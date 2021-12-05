Christmas Cracking Box sets from Acorn Media

Christmas is almost upon us and those sleighbells are getting closer. But what will Santa bring this year?



If you’re stuck for gifting ideas Acorn Media International has something for everyone in their outstanding array of bingeworthy Box Sets. With more than 20 years in the business, Acorn Media continues to blaze a trail in Box Set gifting, offering the best entertainment in DVD Box Sets of best loved TV series that will enthral and entertain for a lifetime.

ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL SERIES ONE & TWO PLUS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL DVD AV3661

The charming much-loved All Creatures Great & Small, based on the hugely popular novels of James Herriot (aka James Alfred Wight OBE), follows the veterinary adventures, budding romances, and local life in Darrowby, Yorkshire, where treating the animals is as much about looking out for their owners: there are plenty of challenges to meet and life-affirming lessons to learn along the way.

Starring an all-star cast including Rachael Shenton, Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Matthew Lewis, and Callum Woodhouse this charming Box Set and Christmas special are perfect to snuggle down with this holiday season.

LINE OF DUTY COMPLETE SERIES 1-6 DVD AV3637 Blu-ray AB2030

Lauded as ‘the king of the crime dramas’ by The Telegraph, the internationally acclaimed, hit series Line of Duty – from award-winning Bodyguard scribe Jed Mercurio – finally received the high-def treatment as Line of Duty Complete Series One to Six arrived as a bumper Blu-ray box set release.

This explosively thrilling TV behemoth follows the police corruption unit AC-12, made up of our favourite team as they take on ‘bent coppers’ – Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar – Blood, Broken), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure – This Is England, The Secret Agent) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston – The Nest, Traces).

Each series sees a phenomenal acting talent take (Lennie James, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays, Thandiwe Newton and Kelly Macdonald) on the role of the police officer being investigated and takes us on a ride that keeps us guessing with its heartstopping

interrogations and intricate plots.

BRITANNIA I – III DVD AV3631

Ruthless Romans, drugged-up Druids and capricious Celts…welcome to Britannia. Olivier award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) pens this rich historical series that blends fact and fantasy to create a fever-dream drama. The fightback against the Roman Empire, which stands at its mightiest, is on the horizon.

Starring a stellar cast of talent including David Morrissey, Eleanor Worthington-Cox Sophie Okonedo, Mackenzie Crook, Zoë Wanamaker, Kelly Reilly, Ian McDiarmid, Julian Rhind-Tutt and Nikolaj Lie Kaas.

CODE 404 SERIES ONE AND TWO COMPLETE DVD AV3655

Two British acting greats Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays, the ultimate acting dream team, lead the way in Code 404 which sees them taking a detour from serious drama to tackle the buddy cop genre… like never seen before.

This side-splitting sci-fi, cop-show mash-up takes things to a whole new dimension. We meet DI Carver and DI Major, the top crime fighting duo in the Met’s Special Investigation Unit. When an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed. But, as an ‘asset’ considered too valuable to lose, his body is fast-tracked into an experimental Artificial Intelligence project to bring him back from the dead. Major 2.0 may look and sound like the original, but something has been lost in translation – his crimefighting instincts have completely deserted him…

NOS4A2 COMPLETE SERIES ONE AND TWO DVD AV3619

Take a trip to Christmasland in NOS4A2, for a very different type of Christmas in a very different kind of vampire story based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Joe Hill, acclaimed novelist, and son of horror maestro Stephen King.

This grippingly dark series stars Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto as the evil Charlie Manx and follows a woman determined to track down a string of missing children whose disappearance may be more sinister than anyone would believe. Victoria “Vic” McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings – Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries) discovers that she has an uncanny ability to find lost things which puts her on a dangerous collision course with the seemingly immortal, sinister, seductive Charlie Manx.

INSPECTOR MONTALBANO COMPLETE COLLECTION 1 – 10 DVD AV3612

Drawing on the novels of acclaimed late Italian author Andrea Camilleri, Luca Zingaretti as Inspector Montalbano offers a sunny alternative to the dark world of Nordic Noir, introducing viewers to a Mediterranean detective with all the fine wine, dining, and detective work that the Sicilian backdrop implies. This collectable set is a must-have and a must-watch including a full 34 feature-length tales.

DEUTSCHLAND ’83, ‘86 & ‘89 DVD AV3607

This epic coming-of-age story is set against real events, culture wars and the political realities of Germany in the early 1980’s and sees Martin Rauch (Jonas Nay) as a spy at the centre of this suspenseful Cold War thriller. The series also features an era-defining 1980’s pop soundtrack that hits all the right nostalgic buttons, including tunes like “99 Red Balloons”. Maria Schrader stars as the formidable Aunt Lenora who pushes Martin into becoming a reluctant spy, with international implications.

Experience a seminal historical event, along with the style, sounds and politics at the end of a memorable decade as the trilogy propels us towards the fall of the Berlin Wall in the Deutschland ’83, ’86 & ’89 Complete DVD Box Set.

KEEPING FAITH COMPLETE SERIES ONE TO THREE DVD AV3638

BAFTA-winning original Welsh Noir Keeping Faith was a runaway success and stars award-winning actor Eve Myles who leads this gripping series as a tenacious lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells, whose life is turned upside down by the sudden disappearance of her husband.

Determined to get to the bottom of this mystery while juggling childcare and her struggling law firm, Faith finds herself delving into the murky underbelly of the quiet Welsh town she lives in. Faith tries to remain positive even as her world is crumbling around her – but even as she starts to make sense of her future someone from her past appears and threatens to disrupt her life permanently.

INNOCENT COMPLETE SERIES ONE AND TWO DVD AV3633

In series one Lee Ingelby (Harry Potter) is David Collins, a man acquitted after seven years in prison for the murder of his wife. He vows to bring justice to those who wrongly put him behind bars, regain custody of his children, and to find his wife’s real killer – but not without a struggle. In series two Katherine Kelly (Liar, Criminal: UK) takes the lead as teacher Sally Wright who is blamed for the brutal murder of 16-year-old-school-boy, Matty Taylor.

Following a murder conviction and a lengthy sentence, new evidence comes to light and Sally is released from prison and free once more… or is she? Penned by dynamic duo writing team Chris Lang (Unforgotten) and Matthew Arlidge (Silent Witness).

MARCELLA COMPLETE SERIES ONE TO THREE DVD AV3565

Internationally acclaimed, Emmy award-winning star Anna Friel stars as the deeply troubled detective, Marcella, the multi-stranded, dark crime drama from international superstar screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt(The Bridge). In series one, while investigating the murder of her husband’s mistress, she is plagued by memory blackouts and starts to hide evidence as she fears she

may be responsible. Series two sees Marcella investigating the murder of a friend of her son and she is finding it harder and harder to keep her violent fugues under control.

Series three takes a dramatic new turn as Marcella goes deep undercover in Belfast and adopts a whole new identity – but don’t be fooled, Marcella may have gone blonde, but the series is as dark as ever…

DETECTORISTS SERIES 1-3 PLUS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL DVD AV3413

BAFTA award-winning comedy series written by and starring Mackenzie Crook alongside Toby Jones, as two friends who share a devotion to metal detecting. With their eyes on a particular plot of land, they both dream of the one big find which would bring history to life and change their lives in the process. Discover comedy gold with this hugely acclaimed series. This complete box set contains series one to three, along with the additional episode which aired over Christmas 2015.

FOYLE’S WAR COMPLETE COLLECTION – REMASTERED DVD AV3558

This collectable box set features every episode of the acclaimed television series digitally remastered, along with a rich array of extras including behind-the-scenes features and cast and crew interviews. Michael Kitchen is Detective Chief Superintendent Foyle, a hardworking policeman in Hastings during the Second World War. Anxious to join the war effort, he has repeatedly had his applications turned down and has returned to the South Coast side-lined and frustrated; but it soon becomes apparent that his detective skills are vitally needed on the Home Front.

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES SERIES 1-7 DVD AV3642

Brokenwood, New Zealand: Population 5000 and declining – slowly – one by one, or two by two, depending on the murder rate that week. Four-times-divorced, country-music-loving, big city cop Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) is first brought in to solve the case of a dead farmer suspected of foul play, and never leaves…but there’s no rest for the wicked and the crimes keep on coming.

Along with his by-the-book young partner Detective Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland), Mike delves into the quaint community’s dark underbelly, where shadows lurk beneath the surface.

MISS FISHER’S MURDER MYSTERIES COMPLETE SERIES 1 TO 3 + MISS FISHER AND THE CRYPT OF TEARS DVD AV3603

This internationally acclaimed, smash-hit detective drama follows the fantastic Miss Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis – The Babadook, True History of the Kelly Gang), lady detective extraordinaire, who is perfectly at home wielding a pearl-handled pistol and her dagger-sharp wit on the backstreets of 1920’s Melbourne. Packed full of glamour and intrigue, binge all three series plus the fabulous fan-funded feature film, and experience the delectable will-they won’t-they romance between Phryne and Inspector Jack Robinson (Nathan Page) right through to its gasp-worthy conclusion.

AGATHA RAISIN COMPLETE SERIES ONE TO THREE DVD AV3595

TV favourite Ashley Jensen (Extras, Ugly Betty) plays eponymous amateur sleuth extraordinaire Agatha Raisin, in this delightful, mystery-packed series based on the late M C Beaton’s best-selling novels. The high-flying PR exec turned investigator solves strange murders, with the help of loyal and doting friend, Roy (Mathew Horne – Gavin & Stacey, Bad Education) and her new neighbours, in the quaint Cotswolds village that she now calls home in this fun-filled detective romp.

Perfect to binge this Christmas ahead of the all-new Christmas special airing this December.

THE GOOD LIFE COMPLETE SERIES 1-4 DVD AV3274

An unexpected guide to lockdown living earlier this year, one of the best loved and best-selling sitcoms ever made: this is The Good Life. On his 40th birthday, Tom Good (Richard Briers) decides that he’s had enough of the rat race, and that he and his wife Barbara (Felicity Kendal) should become self-sufficient. Overnight they begin to convert their suburban garden into a farm, complete with crops, pigs and chickens, homemade beer and more. But their choice of lifestyle doesn’t exactly fit in with the neighbours…

This box set features every episode along with the 1977 Christmas Special and the 1978 Royal Command Performance.

BABYLON BERLIN SERIES ONE – THREE DVD AV3567

This critically acclaimed, multi award winning hit German period drama follows a young police inspector uncovering a tangled web of corruption amongst the political, social and sexual extremes of the Weimar Republic. Based on the Gereon Rath Mysteries novels by Volker Kutscher, the series follows the ex-soldier as he is transferred to Berlin to investigate one of the city’s biggest pornography rings, together with stenotypist Charlotte and his partner Bruno. But their investigation uncovers an even greater conspiracy: Soviet rebels confronting the rise of National Socialism. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as the clock ticks inevitably towards crisis…

BLOOD SERIES ONE & TWO DVD AV3585

Addictive Irish crime drama Blood from acclaimed writer Sophie Petzal stars Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar as father Jim Hogan, who is placed under suspicion for the death of his wife. As their daughters return home for the funeral and the police begin to investigate, long buried family secrets come to the fore… Who has Blood on their hands?

DOC MARTIN SERIES 1-9 DVD AV3554

Who wouldn’t have appreciated some of the doctor’s straight talking during the coronavirus crisis? Martin Clunes stars as everyone’s favourite curmudgeonly medic Doc Martin in this much-loved comedy drama. With a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, he continues to treat and challenge the community of the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall. Relive all your favourite moments with more than 50 hours of medical mayhem.

THE WINDSORS SERIES 1-3 PLUS CHRISTMAS & ROYAL WEDDING SPECIALS DVD AV3579

Who better to bring the Christmas cheer than The Windsors? This satirical sitcom takes us beyond the palace gates for a hilarious inside peek at the riotous royals to see what really goes on – from Megxit to yet more royal weddings, The Windsors is a right royal treat. Starring Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne and Hugh Skinner.

