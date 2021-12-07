Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reunite for Audible Christmas special

French and Saunders leave no stone unturned in this thorough quest to entertain, inform, and properly tit about! The special will be available to download exclusively at http://www.audible.co.uk/frenchandsaunders from 16th December 2021.

French & Saunders: Titting About is a showcase of the quick-witted comedic minds of the BAFTA and British Comedy Award-winning double act, welcoming you into the mischievous friendship that has flourished since they began creating comedy together as undergraduate students at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Series one was released in October 2020 and was followed by the equally hilarious series two in August 2021.

