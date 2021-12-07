Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reunite for Audible Christmas special

French and Saunders are titting about this festive season…
Audible, a leading provider in spoken-word entertainment will be the home to a very special Christmas offering from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. The popular double act are rolling up their sleeves and donning humiliatingly ill-fitting party hats to do what they do best: titting about – but this time, for a one-off festive audio special.
Following the success of their smash hit comedy podcast, French and Saunders: Titting About the comedy legends will be tackling the eccentricities, joy, and downright silliness of the holiday period in an unmissable holiday season edition, Titting About!, released exclusively on Audible Thursday 16th December.
Listen in as Dawn and Jennifer give their handy hints on how to suck the joy out of Christmas (pro tip: walk around the living room with a black bin bag insisting you collect people’s wrapping paper); give unconventional advice on how to host a perfect Christmas (like telling everyone you are having a bath and hide), as well as answer the age-old question, “Can Dawn and Jennifer sing well-known Christmas carols without the words?”. Plus, in a tense, dramatic, escalating finale to the episode, we find out if Dawn and Jennifer know each other well enough to buy one another a Secret Santa present for less than £10 that won’t go straight into the bin.
French and Saunders leave no stone unturned in this thorough quest to entertain, inform, and properly tit about! The special will be available to download exclusively at http://www.audible.co.uk/frenchandsaunders from 16th December 2021.
French & Saunders: Titting About is a showcase of the quick-witted comedic minds of the BAFTA and British Comedy Award-winning double act, welcoming you into the mischievous friendship that has flourished since they began creating comedy together as undergraduate students at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Series one was released in October 2020 and was followed by the equally hilarious series two in August 2021.