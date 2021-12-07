Snoochie Shy departs I’m A Celeb

The third to leave the show from public votes was announced by Ant and Dec at the end of this evenings show.

Yesterday, time was up for decorated Paralympic hero and 100-1 shot Kadeena Cox after 14 days in the I’m A Celebrity camp. The Leeds-born 30-year-old followed Dame Arlene Phillips through the portcullis, the showbiz Queen last night becoming the first celebrity to be axed from the hit show.

Fan’s favourite David Ginola, who many consider to already have one hand on this year’s I’m A Celebrity crown, was overcome with emotion at one stage and remained 11-10 favourite to win the show outright.

Former breakfast TV presenter Louise Minchin (33-1) and then subsequently eliminated Kadeena took on the Critter-Cal Cages in a bug-ridden challenge, delivering 10 stars. That came after music producer Naughty overstepped the mark in championing David’s involvement. The fiery Frenchman vented in the Telegraph, saying; “It’s very simple, nobody point at me and say, ‘You should do that.’ I decide for myself, that’s it, simple as that.”

In highlights from the last 24 hours in the camp Simon woke up and started singing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. The other campmates joined in. David told Danny and Adam: “I can’t wait to see my girlfriend. Do you know why? Because I want to see something beautiful.” Adam replied: “Aww… he’s basically saying we’re minging.”

Snoochie and Naughty Boy discovered a crashed spaceship in the Castle grounds. The campmates chose Louise as their new leader. Louise said: “Oh my gosh, I did not expect that. What an amazing thing they think I should be their leader. I’m really touched, I’m really proud and I’m also really nervous. I want to do it properly and make sure everybody’s happy.”

Louise picked Snoochie as her deputy, saying she wanted someone who would keep them “really upbeat”. Camp chefs were chosen as Simon and Matty. Camp maintenance went to David and Frankie. In the trial Frankie won 7 out of 9 stars and gained the camp octopus for dinner.

“Last night was an emotional rollercoaster with both Danny and Kadeena failing to deliver letters from home, and David fighting back the tears as he read new Dad, Danny’s, heartfelt correspondence back. It really is tough to see who else, but David, is capable of winning the crown right now, but we’ve learned over the years to expect the unexpected.” – William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams

Tonight it was farewell to Snoochie Shy.

To Win Show Outright

David Ginola – 11-10

Frankie Bridge – 4-1

Simon Gregson – 9-2

Danny Miller – 9-2

Naughty Boy – 8-1

Adam Woodyatt – 33-1

Louise Minchin – 33-1

Matty Lee – 50-1

**odds correct at time of publishing**

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV (STV/UTV) at 9 pm. And also on the ITV Hub and STV Player.