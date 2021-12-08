Will the Love Trap snare romance or issue a cash prize?

Best on the Box highlight for December 8th…



Joel Dommett hosts the final of The Love Trap. In the modern world of dating, it’s harder than ever before to know who to trust. Over the past few weeks this reality-gameshow hybrid has ingeniously subverted familiar dating show tropes in order to explore just how good we all are at spotting a genuine connection.

At the start, there were twelve women doing all they could over a series of dates to win the affection of one single man. In a twist, only half of the women wanted to win the bachelor’s heart, the other half wanted to stay in the game to be one step closer to winning a big cash prize.

Three women have made it to the final and David must choose one of them to go home with.

If he chooses a single woman, they’ll win the holiday of a lifetime together, but if he chooses a love trap, he’ll go home with nothing and she’ll win £20,000. To help him decide between the final three, the women who he’s previously sent down the trapdoors return to offer their advice and reveal whether they were genuine or if they were love traps.

“I love lying, love, and trap doors so it’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s genuinely a huge idea and I’m excited that they have trusted me at the helm.” – Joel Dommett

The Love Trap, Channel 4, 10 pm