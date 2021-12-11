This week in Casualty, Doctors and Holby City

This week in the BBC Medical sagas…

The second part that ‘flashes back’ to Christmas 2020 sees Iain battle for his life, and Charlie does not recognise Laura.

The cliffhanger last week saw Laura Merriman’s daughter Rosie fall over a railing and down a flight of stairs, the shock of Rosie being pushed over the bannister was added to by the fact she’s pregnant. Now she needs an emergency operation to save the baby.

Casualty, BBC One, Saturday 11th December, 9.25 pm

No information is available this week.

Pictured Top: Chris Walsh played by Nick Oliver in this Thursday’s episode.

Doctors, BBC One, Monday to Thursday, 1.45 pm

A young cancer patient returns to go under the knife on AAU. Can the Holby Heroes work together to save the boy’s life in this complex, multistage surgery? Also as Amelia struggles to cope with yet another devastating setback, will Eli be able to keep his emotions in check for today’s big operation?

And also this week it’s the festive season and the staff prepare for an evening of Christmas fun, but Kylie’s made a mortifying Secret Santa faux pas. Can she rectify the mistake before it’s too late?

Holby City, BBC One, Tuesday 14th December, 7.50 pm. (BBC One Scotland at 8.20 pm)