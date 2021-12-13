Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 15th December

Your Pick of the Plots for Wednesday, December 15.

Emma is determined to get to the bottom of Curtis’ lies – he eventually admits that he is not dying, explaining how he first feigned illness when his parents were getting divorced, enjoying the attention but once he’d started, he couldn’t stop.

Curtis also admits that his medical training was a fib too. Emma orders him to pack his bags but when Steve mentions the £4k Curtis has raised, will she have a change of heart?

Meanwhile, Maria tells Sally that she is going to run for council herself and she later does her best to embarrass Sally at a Q&A session.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Adam clash over his past infidelities. Sarah is particularly unimpressed when she hears about Adam’s past fling with Lydia.

Also, Audrey accepts she needs to book an eye test but is scared of losing her independence.

Coronation Street, ITV, 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Priya attends a hospital appointment to check on how her back is healing. She is desperate to stop the hospital visits, so lies that the skin grafts are feeling better.

Priya is aghast to hear that her struggles with eating are slowing down the healing process. She decides to hide this information from Rishi.

Meanwhile, Lydia is wearing out her welcome at Marlon and Rhona’s.

Elsewhere, Kerry and Al flirt with each other.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

Honour agrees to keep quiet about Warren’s slip so that he can still be released from prison. Later, Warren makes some drastic decisions.

With Trish needing closure, Maxine decides to accompany her to Fergus’s funeral, however they face backlash from his victims.

Meanwhile, Celeste’s decision to throw Mitchell under the bus puts a strain on her relationship with her mum.

Elsewhere, Scott agrees to take care of a friend’s daughter, Mary, over Christmas.

Also, there’s a special delivery for the Lomaxes as a sack-full of presents shows up on their doorstep, but who is their Christmas angel?

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm