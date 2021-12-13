‘Uninspiring level’ of I’m A Celeb wagers says Bookies

William Hill reports its been a bad year for betting on the show, along with a slump in ratings.

With I’m A Celeb 2021 dubbed the most disastrous series ever, bookmaker William Hill reported an “uninspiring level of wagers” on the long-running ITV show.

“Producers will be desperate to return to Australia with the backdrop of a Welsh castle doing little to fire the imaginations of the great British public. With viewing figures having gone through the floor, wagers and media coverage appear to have followed suit.” – William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams

The reality series returned to Gwrych Castle in North Wales last month and was subsequently hit by a string of disasters, including £1 million of set damage and a hospital dash, which all helped strip the gloss off this year’s lacklustre affair. Ratings started at 8 million, which was the lowest for a debut episode of the show in more than a decade – down 3 million on the 2020 opener, then the gap in broadcast – due to the storm – saw them fall to under 5 million. However, ITV and STV (ITV Hub and STV Player) note many viewers – who wouldn’t in many cases be able to vote – watch the editions later at their own choice of time.

The three-week reality show came to an end with a bumper one-hour-and-forty-minute-long finale, with Ex-Emmerdale star Danny Miller being crowned the first-ever King of the castle.

Long time fans and bookies favourite David Ginola made a shock exit on Saturday night, leaving Danny, Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge battling it out for the crown. And bookmaker William Hill had called that very outcome from the start, with Frankie Bridge and Simon Gregson 4-1 joint favourites, and Danny Miller 9-2, on entering the castle.

Viewing figures fell well behind other popular series’, with a combination of factors affecting the production of the show. From premature celebrity exits, to a wrecked production base and the first cancelled live show in 19 years, it has been far from plain sailing.

Accusations of giving the class of 2021 an easy ride have persisted, and the convenient ITV links to the soap duo, Danny and Simon, who made the final two, have all played their part in this year’s underwhelming offering.

“Although the bookies can chalk it up as a small win, turnover appears to have mirrored viewing figures, which were pretty uninspiring. We’ll happily help the show’s producers pack for the Australian jungle in 2022, COVID permitting of course.” – William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams

Catch up with I’m a Celeb on the ITV Hub (England, Wales, NI, Channel Island) and the STV Player (Scotland)