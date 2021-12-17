Rose Ayling-Ellis sees a 1,700% increase in Instagram followers since Strictly debut

With the final of Strictly Come Dancing just round the corner, new research reveals the celebrity contestants who have seen the biggest increases to their Instagram fan bases.

Rose Ayling-Ellis’s Instagram following has seen the highest increase out of the celebrity contestants on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series. Rose has gained 379,246 followers since the launch show, closely followed by Tilly Ramsay with 312,419 new followers.

John Whaite has the third-highest increase, with 144,628 new followers.

Online casino experts CasinoTop10 analysed the Instagram followings of this year’s celebrity cast members to reveal who had the highest increase since the launch show. The follower counts of each account were taken from the 18th September and compared with their current number of followers.

Rank Celebrity Contestant Instagram handle Follower count (Start) Current Follower Count Followers Gained 1 Rose Ayling-Ellis rose.a.e 22,300 401,546 379,246 2 Tilly Ramsay tillyramsay 936,000 1,248,419 312,419 3 John Whaite john_whaite 110,438 255,066 144,628 4 Sara Davies saradaviescc 58,504 162,636 104,132 5 AJ Odudu ajodudu 101,935 198,952 97,017

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis has seen the biggest increase, with her follower count rising from 22,300 to 401,546 – a 1,700% increase. Rose is partnered with Giovanni Pernice and will be competing in the final for a chance to lift the glitterball trophy.

Chef and social media influencer Tilly Ramsay followed closely behind with an increase of 379,246 which took her from 936,000 to 1,248,419 followers. Partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, she made it to week 10 where she was eliminated.

John Whaite had the third-highest increase in followers, with his Instagram gaining 144,628 followers since the launch show. The Bake Off star is partnered with Johannes Radebe and will also be competing in the final.

A spokesperson for CasinoTop10 commented:

“With the final of Strictly being so close, it is a really exciting and likely nerve wracking time for the contestants. Hopefully this research has highlighted just how many people are out here supporting the celebrities and helping them get closer to their dream of lifting the glitterball trophy. It will be interesting to see if the final voting mirrors the social media support shown here.”

In fourth is Sara Davies with an increase of 104,132 followers. This brought her followers from 58,504 to 162,636 over the course of the series. The Dragon’s Den investor was partnered with Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec and made it as far as week eight.

Fifth place goes to AJ Odudu with an increase of 97,017, taking her followers from 101,935 to 198,952. She was due to compete in the final with her partner Kai Widdrington, however, sadly had to withdraw due to injury.

The Strictly final airs this Saturday on BBC One.