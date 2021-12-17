AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have withdrawn from Strictly Come Dancing on medical grounds.

Strictly Come Dancing finalists AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington have been forced to pull out of this weekend’s grand final due to an injury sustained by Odudu.

Speaking to Janette Manrara on It Takes Two earlier this week, Odudu revealed that she was unable to weight-bear on her right ankle and that she was “using crutches” to get around.

The BBC have now confirmed that the pair are not able to compete in the final after seeking advice from medical professionals.

The 33-year-old presenter said that she was “deeply upset” at having to pull out but described her time on the show as an “incredible honour”.

“I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever. “Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting. You’ve made this experience one to remember. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream and I’m glad it came true. “Good luck to my partners in dance, John & Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)” – AJ Odudu

Kai – who made his debut as a professional dancer on this years’ series – was full of praise for Odudu but said that her health and safety must take precedence.

“I’ve been absolutely honoured to get to dance with the incredible AJ Odudu for the last few months and although neither of us wanted our journey to end this way, AJ’s health and safety are by far the most important things. “I want to thank AJ for being the absolute best partner I could ever have asked for in my first year on the show and I will always treasure the memories of dancing in the Strictly ballroom with her. I know we will be friends for life and I will be there for her through her recovery in whatever way I can. “I want to wish good luck to John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni for the final. And finally the biggest thank you to everyone who voted for us throughout the series, your support has been unforgettable.” – Kai Widdrington

AJ and Kai will be speaking exclusively to It Takes Two at 6.30pm this evening on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing Executive Producer, said of their departure: “AJ may not be able to compete in the final but she is and always will be one of the most brilliant Strictly finalists we have ever had. We cannot thank her enough for fully embracing the experience and being a total delight both on and off the dance floor.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Final airs Saturday 18th December at 7pm on BBC One.