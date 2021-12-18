The Chen-Williams family shake-up Hollyoaks

The Chen-Williams family are taking the Hollyoaks village by storm this festive season.

The most talked-about newest additions to the village are revealed to be a close-knit family during the soaps’ special Christmas day episode when Tony hosts the group at The Dog in the Pond for their festive celebration.

Dominic Power, who is playing the dad of the family Dave, said:

“Dave is very family orientated – he’s the cook. Honour’s very much the professional woman.”

Hollyoaks’ festive first look episodes are currently available to stream on All 4, so fans can watch the new family reveal before it’s aired onscreen. The Chen-Williams are made up of Honour (Mum), Dave (Dad) their kids and step kids; Sam, Serena, Lizzie and Mason, and Uncle Ethan, Dave’s brother, complete with his girlfriend Maya.

Throughout the episode, the audience discovers more about the dynamics of the blended family, as it’s revealed that Sid Sumner’s two potential love interests, Lizzie and Serena, are stepsisters who share a close bond.

Also, Darren Osborne’s captor, Ethan, whose girlfriend is dangerous Maya, is revealed to be the little brother of family man, Dave. In addition, courier Dave is revealed to be the husband of Honour, the psychiatrist who recently discovered an incriminating secret about Warren Fox…

Included in the family is Sam, the newest police officer in town who has already caught the eye of one particular village resident, Celeste Faroe… The new family will reside in Tony and Diane Hutchinson’s former house after, in recent scenes, Dave purchased the home, which led to the McQueen family being forced out of their home before Christmas, and a rivalry formed between Dave and Theresa…

Vera Chok, who plays Honour, says:

“[Dave and Honour] have a very large brood, so it’s a really solid relationship. They’ve been together for a long while and brought up this really adorable blended family.”

