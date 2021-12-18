Highlights Pick of the Plots

This week in Pobol y Cwm

December 18, 2021
Shaun Linden
No Comments
This week it’s the final visit to Cwmderi until the new year.

Colin is swamped by guilt when he realises that he’s responsible for Aaron’s recent behaviour. Meanwhile, at Maes y Deri, Kath discovers a secret from Brynmor’s past.

Kath realises that she must face Brynmor about his marriage if their relationship is to survive. In the meantime, Eileen and DJ get closer as they join forces against Sioned’s plans for Penrhewl.

Dani must decide between being loyal to Dylan or beginning a new chapter with a potential new love interest. Over at Penrhewl, DJ insists on having a word with Eileen about what happened between them.

Pobol y Cwm, S4C, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 8 pm. English and Welsh subtitles, omnibus on Sunday with on-screen English subtitles.

