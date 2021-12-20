More Hypothetical for Dave

UKTV has confirmed stars Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster are back for a fourth series.

Dave’s innovative theoretical comedy show Hypothetical will be restored to the screens of UKTV in an eight-part series to air in hour-long slots.

Josh Widdicombe said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to be reunited with James after a year of him not returning my texts or calls. Thank you to Dave for forcing him to hang out with me again”

The hit UKTV Original programme follows top comedians as they are posed absurd hypothetical situations and scored on how well they would deal with them. Over five rounds, two teams of comedians must think fast as they are faced with a series of completely made-up scenarios and interrogated on their approach to each one.

Nominated for a Best Entertainment Programme at the Broadcast Awards earlier this year, the series has welcomed a whole host of comedians including Richard Ayoade, Jo Brand, Ed Gamble, Suzi Ruffell, Sophie Duker and Joel Dommett to come up with their best hypotheticals. James Acaster was also recently nominated for Male Comedy Entertainment Performance in Hypothetical at the National Comedy Awards.

James Accaster said:

“We’re back and more hypotheticaler than ever. Josh and I can’t wait to gunge celebrities and give away thousands of pounds in cold hard cash!”

Hypothetical is produced by Hat Trick Productions, commissioned for UKTV by Iain Coyle, head of comedy entertainment, and ordered by Cherie Cunningham Dave channel director. The show will air exclusively on Dave and UKTV Play in 2022.

The acclaimed fourth series joins a host of brand new comedy, including brand new We Are Not Alone, The Island, hosted by Tom Allen, and returning Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, Comedians Giving Lectures and Meet the Richardsons.

Audience tickets information: https://www.sroaudiences.com/