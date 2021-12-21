GB News confirm radio service launch date and TV Channel schedule changes

GB News will launch a radio channel in the new year to turn “traditional media on its head.”

The broadcaster today announced that they will be introducing a lineup of new television programming with several new presenters alongside the launch of the dual audio service with GB News Radio, a DAB radio service that will launch early next year. The arrival of the radio offering sees GB News become the UK’s only broadcaster to simulcast its entire output live on both radio and television nationally.

Chief executive officer Angelos Frangopoulos:

“With radio, we’re turning traditional media on its head because everyone will be able to continue with the same channel whether they’re at home, travelling, or at work,” he said. “We set out to innovate and shake up news media and that’s what we’re doing, whether it’s on mass reach television and DAB radio, online, apps, live on YouTube, or digital platforms, GB News will be wherever audiences want us to be.”

Having launched in June with seven daily shows, GB News has doubled its programming with several changes over recent weeks. New breakfast hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster will be the first to present on the dual service when their television programme airs on January 4.

In the new year, journalist Anne Diamond will co-present weekend breakfast with Stephen Dixon while Colin Brazier will anchor a new two-hour Drivetime programme on weekdays and Alex Phillips will host the 2pm weekday programme We Need to Talk About…, building on the franchise she has already created within her show.

Meanwhile, the weekend afternoon programme Alastair Stewart And Friends will air three days a week. The channel’s recently introduced Headliners, featuring a panel of British comedians discussing the next day’s newspapers, will become a seven-night offering, GB News announced.

Also in the new year, Darren Grimes will present Real Britain at weekends, a new religious affairs programme will be hosted by Calvin Robinson, and Inaya Folarin Iman returns to host The Discussion at 3pm on Sundays. Simon McCoy, who joined from BBC News Channel, is departing the station.

The news comes as the channel has seen at several points during its output peaks in viewing that have beaten the only comparable alternative offerings – BBC News Channel and Sky News. However, the network is still dogged with technical issues, including falling off the air for three hours recently. The presenters will be hoping for better quality technicals in 2022 as new rivals aim to ‘wipe the floor’ with the channel, and no one likes radio silence…