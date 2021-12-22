Chris Tarrant, Len Goodman and Pete Murray for Boom Radio Christmas

Star names form the Christmas lineup on the UK’s newest radio station for the older generations.

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman makes a return visit to Boom Radio for another two hours of music and conversation. Len aims to ‘entertain you over lunch’ on Christmas Day.

The former welder who took up ballroom dancing to help recovery from a foot injury selects his favourite tracks, reflects on his childhood and, of course, shares some dancing tips. Len will pause with the nation at 3 pm as Boom Radio joins Her Majesty the Queen for her annual festive message. Len Goodman’s Christmas: Christmas Day December 25th from 2 pm.

Other Christmas Day highlights include Boom regular Jenny Hanley starts Christmas Day off at midnight with two hours of seasonal carols and festive melodies the programme also includes ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. At 6 am Judi Spires invites you to wake with her, while at noon David Hamilton brings two hours of Christmas Million Sellers.

After twenty years happily retired Boom Radio have lured out the Top of the Pops and radio legend that is Pete Murray. Returning to the airwaves after two decades the 96-year-old will be entertaining the nation once more on Boxing Day.

‘I’ll fluff a bit, I know it – but that’s age, I guess!” – Pete Murray

Pete’s broadcasting career goes back to the 1940s where he was a regular on Radio Luxembourg. He later joined the BBC and hosted programmes across radio and television including BBC Light Programme, before joining BBC Radio 1 as it made its debut in 1967. Television appearances include on Six-Five Special, Thank Your Lucky Stars and Juke Box Jury. Pete is perhaps most fondly remembered for his time at BBC Radio 2, where he presented his Open House programme. A show revived for Boom Radio this Christmas. Join Pete Murray’s Open House on Boxing Day, December 26th at 5 pm.

Also on Boxing Day Capital Radio mainstay Chris Tarrant will preside over an hour of music and memories. Chris tells of Christmas at the Tarrants and reflects on a year of lockdown and his serious health scare from a stroke seven years ago and how his life has changed since. Chris Tarrant on Boxing Day, December 26th at 9.00 pm.

“I want to be around for a long time yet – there are lots of things I want to do. I’m in a very nice place.”- Chris Tarrant

Regular Boom Radio presenters for Boxing Day include Les Ross at 10 am, John Peter’s with some Vintage Charts at noon and two hours of Christmas music with Kid Jensen at 6 pm.

www.boomradiouk.com