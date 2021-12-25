Odds see three Dancing on Ice stars locked for top spot

Shortly 12 celebrities take to the ice with some names announced already proving popular at the bookies…

Former Strictly Come Dancing Pro-dancer Brendan Cole, son of Gazza Regan Gascoigne, and Love Island sweetheart Liberty Poole have been installed as joint 7-2 favourites to win Dancing On Ice 2022 by bookmaker William Hill.

With the class of 2022 already hard at work in training for January’s 14th series of the hit ITV show, New Zealand-born ballroom dancer Cole, 45, has been partnered with Vanessa Bauer, Gascoigne has been matched with American figure skater Karina Manta, and star of last summer’s Liberty Poole will partner up with Joe Johnson.

The stars have long since been confirmed, with celebrities now fine-tuning their skating skills behind closed doors, attempting to master spins, jumps and those perilous headbangers. In fact, 7-2 Brendan is already sidelined after suffering a head injury in training, while Regan’s involvement – he is a 25-year-old dancer and the youngest of Dad Paul’s three children – perhaps show how seriously the choreography element of the show will be taken by a panel comprised of Oti Mabuse, Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and Ashley Banjo.

Regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield will also be making a return to ITV screens. After William Hill’s favourite trio of Brendan, Regan and Liberty there is then a considerable gap before former England rugby star Ben Foden at 7-1. Foden, who will swap his boots for blades, and becomes the latest in a long line of rugby players to take to the ice.

Great Britain’s first-ever BMX Olympic medallist, Kye Whyte is a 15-2 chance of winning the show outright, as is Kimberly Wyatt, who will follow two fellow Pussycat Dolls onto the ice.

Former S Club 7 star and mum of two Rachel Stevens is an 8-1 shot, The Vamps‘ bassist Connor Ball is 12-1, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid is 16-1, Ria Hebden of ITV’s Lorraine fame and Happy Mondays star Bez are both 25-1, before Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor completes the set at 33-1.

Brendan Cole – 7-2

Regan Gascoigne – 7-2

Liberty Poole – 7-2

Ben Foden – 7-1

Kimberley Wyatt – 15-2

Kye Whyte – 15-2

Rachel Stevens – 8-/1

Connor Ball – 12-1

Stefanie Reid – 16-1

Ria Hebden – 25-1

Bez – 25-1

Sally Dynevor – 33-1

