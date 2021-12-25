The Morecambe and Wise Show: The Lost Episode – One To Watch

ATV Today’s TV pick for Christmas Day…

As a Christmas treat for comedy fans, the Beeb this evening will air a complete episode of The Morecambe and Wise Show, which had been considered lost for over 50 years.

Eric’s son Gary Morecambe discovered the programme in an unmarked film can last year, and now it has been lovely restored and can be enjoyed in full for the first time since being broadcast on October 8th 1970.

The show, written by the legendary Eddie Braben, was episode one of Eric and Ernie’s first series to appear on BBC One and was originally watched by over 14 million viewers. As well as some classic sketches from Eric and Ernie, the show also features songs and music from Paul Anka, Patricia Lambert, Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen, and the boys themselves rounding things off with a burst of Bring Me Sunshine.

Morecambe and Wise, in colour, aired initially on BBC Two, and later BBC One when it too burst out of monochrome into vibrant colour. The BBC One editions are regarded as Eric and Ernie’s finest work, a decade of huge ratings, critical acclaim and hours of hilarious material. They were Television Centre’s golden sketch show stars…

The Morecambe and Wise Show: 1970 The Lost Tape, BBC Two, 7.45 pm