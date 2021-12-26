Classic Toys and a classic musical – The Ones to Watch

Best on the Box picks for Boxing Day…

All I Wanted For Chrismas…

As kids, Christmas meant one thing: toys! But no matter how many mountains of presents we tore through, there was always that one longed-for toy that Santa never delivered.

Even now, we still secretly hope that there might be a Mr Frosty, an Easy-Bake Oven or a Scalextric waiting for us underneath the Christmas tree.

This joyous holiday special turns those once-distant dreams into reality, as some of the nation’s best-loved celebrities reminisce about Christmases gone by, and finally get the chance to unbox the present they always pined for. Was that one present really worth the fuss, or was Santa right all along?

Narrated by Stephen Fry and starring Jonathan Ross, Asim Chaudhry, Robert Webb, Big Narstie, Keith Lemon, Rosie Jones, Martine McCutcheon, London Hughes, Aled Jones, Kerry Godliman, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Charlie Higson, Simon Day, Grace Dent, Lucy Porter and Justin Edwards.

All I Wanted for Christmas, Channel 4, 8 pm

Anything Goes

Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new 5-star production of the classic musical comedy Anything Goes is an uplifting production filled with heart-warming romance, farcical fun, spectacular dance routines and some of Cole Porter’s most memorable songs including I Get A Kick Out of You, You’re the Top and the show stopping Anything Goes.

Featuring a company of fifty, including a full-sized live orchestra and tap-dancing sailors, led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster, who reprises her Tony Award-winning performance as Reno Sweeney, alongside Olivier and Tony Award-winner Robert Lindsay, iconic British actor Felicity Kendal and West End Legend Gary Wilmot.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love… proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail.

Anything Goes, BBC Two, 6.40pm