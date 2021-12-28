TV Highlights: from singing kids to JFK via a stolen Audi

Telly Today picks for December 28th…

Amazing Hotels

In the fourth episode, Monica Galetti and Giles Coren travel to Copenhagen to work at Nimb Hotel, which offers views of the historic Tivoli Gardens amusement park and looking after guests means undertaking jobs like nowhere else.

Blending Scandinavian design and a Moorish influence, Nimb Hotel is all about pleasure and happiness. In this episode Giles gets to grips with learning to be the brakes-man on one of the world’s oldest wooden rollercoasters, while Monica changes broken light bulbs on the ornate Moroccan-inspired façade.

This is a hotel unlike any they have visited before, where guests can expect to find Monica donning horror style make-up and Giles finds himself buying antiques for hotel guests to purchase, while getting to grips with securing a table at one of the world’s most avant-garde restaurants.

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, BBC Two, 9 pm

The Voice

The search for the freshest new singing talent is on as The Voice Kids returns for a brand-new series, with an exciting new addition to the superstar coaching panel; Brit award-winning pop icon Melanie C.

Spice Girl Melanie C joins Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott in the search for the next generation of singing talent, while Emma Willis is back to host the series. Airing during the festive period, this year’s series of The Voice Kids is a Christmas television event not to be missed.

Taking place over three exciting nights, an array of singers, aged seven to 14, will take to the stage in a bid to impress the star coaching panel and get those big red chairs turning. With four places up for grabs on each team, these young singers will be giving it all they’ve got in the hope of making it to the final and winning a family trip to Disneyland Paris.

The Voice Kids, ITV/STV/UTV, 7.30 pm

Traffic Cops

Traffic Cops is back on patrol in Derbyshire, surrounded on all sides by large metropolitan areas, the traffic cops tackle a huge variety of criminals, ranging from drunk or drugged drivers to violent county lines drug dealers and organised crime gangs.

Presented by Jamie Theakston, this week’s episode, the traffic cops risk life and limb to stop dangerous and drunk drivers, and to get unroadworthy cars off Derbyshire’s roads. When a member of the public rings in to report a car veering erratically across the M1, traffic cops Karl Jackson and Matt Cooling are sent to investigate. They catch it up and box it in at traffic lights on a slip road. The driver, smelling of alcohol, is dragged out. He refuses a breathalyser and is arrested and taken to a station. There, he is still very drunk and unsteady on his feet. After another failed attempt at a breath test, he is charged with failing to provide a sample and led to the cells.

Staffordshire officers are trailing a stolen Audi. When it passes into Derbyshire, PC Alex Boniface is called in and takes the lead in the pursuit. The car is speeding dangerously at 90mph and fails to stop even when it hits the central barrier. At lights, the driver reverses into Alex’s car and keeps going even after his tyres are shredded by a stinger. Sparks fly from its rims. When the car is eventually stopped, its brakes are glowing red hot and have to be doused with an extinguisher.

Traffic cop Jason Potts is called to a rush-hour multiple RTC on the A50. There is already a long tailback of cars and HGVs when he arrives. A badly damaged hatchback is in the outer lane, and the driver is standing by his car, his face bleeding. Other cars involved in the crash are strewn about. A Mercedes, travelling at speed, hit the stationary car. Jason is joined by PC Alex Boniface to try to piece together what happened and to begin clearing the debris from the road. It is fortunate that all the drivers’ injuries are not more serious.

Traffic Cops, Channel 5, 8 pm

JFK

After President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in an open-topped motorcade in downtown Dallas on November 22, 1963, the Warren Commission concluded that his murder was the work of lone gunman Lee Harvey Oswald.

When Oswald, while in custody, was shot and killed just two days later by nightclub owner Jack Ruby, it further muddied the waters. Over the years, critically acclaimed filmmaker Oliver Stone and many others became convinced that there were greater forces behind Kennedy’s assassination than just one man. In the first of four parts, Stone takes a deep dive into the early formation of Kennedy’s foreign policy worldview and builds a portrait of a leader whose assassination has been shrouded in myriad controversies and cover-ups.

JFK: Destiny Betrayed, Part One, Sky Documentaries, 9 pm