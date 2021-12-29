Scarlett Moffatt is crowned the ‘Most influential Gogglebox star’

Scarlett Moffatt is the top earner from Instagram with an average earning of £4,117 per sponsored post…

New research has revealed Scarlett Moffatt is the most influential Gogglebox star.

The recent study by online casino experts Casino Guide analysed which star from both the past and present cast of hit TV series Gogglebox is the most influential, based on how much they can earn on average per sponsored Instagram post, revealing the top ten highest earners.

Ranking first is Scarlett Moffatt, averaging £4,117 per paid post on Instagram. Scarlett first appeared on the hit Channel 4 show March 2014 and has since skyrocketed to fame. She has gathered two million followers on Instagram and became the Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity… in 2016, and has regularly appeared on TV screens as a presenter ever since.

The inseparable duo Jenny Newby and Lee Riley take second place on their joint Instagram account taking in on average £1,755 per sponsored post. This is no surprise with their following of more than half a million, which the Gogglebox pair have accumulated after joining the show in 2014, becoming one of the nation’s favourite duos.

Placing third with an estimated earning of £1,571 per post is Sophie Sandiford, who has built up a following on the social platform of 522,653. Her brother Pete Sandiford, who has a total following of more than 448,000, is in fourth place on the list and can expect to earn an average of £1,350 per post.

The fifth highest earning from the show is Ellie Warner, who joined the cast of Gogglebox in 2015. She has 379,606 followers on Instagram, which means she can earn around £1,136 for her sponsored posts. Meanwhile Ellie’s sister Izzi Warner takes sixth place and is able to earn just under £1,000 for a paid post.

A spokesperson from Casino Guide commented:

“It’s been fascinating to see who the most influential Gogglebox star is, which really underlines the success of the show. Watching people watch TV seemed like a strange idea to many when the series first launched, but its success has been phenomenal. It’s now in its 18th season, and has inspired spin-offs featuring celebrities, a series featuring kids, and multiple international versions, as well as making celebrities out of the original cast members.”

Tom Malone ranks seventh with a following of 313,043, estimated to earn around £939. Tom can look to make almost double per post compared to his family The Malones Instagram account, which places tenth with £460 for a post.

One of the very first stars to be a part of the cast in 2013, is Stephen Webb, taking eighth place. Stephen has a following of more than 170,000, who can look to earn an average of £522. And ninth is Giles and Mary who joined in 2015, who can charge around £506 on average for a sponsored post.