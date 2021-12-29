Americans love their ‘cosmetic surgery procedures’

The most popular Cosmetic procedures in each US state, according to Google…

A study conducted by cosmetic experts Longevita can reveal the most searched for cosmetic procedure in each US state with a Rhinoplasty being the most popular.

A Rhinoplasty, or ‘nose job’ as it is more commonly known, was the most sought-after procedure in ten states, including Florida, New Jersey and Kentucky.

A spokesperson for Longevita commented on the study:

“Procedures such as these can not only transform a persons image but also their life. The confidence, self-esteem and general happiness that can come as a result of undergoing one of these procedures is transformative. This study offers a fascinating insight into the which procedures are the most popular.”

