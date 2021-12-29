Channel 5 celebrate the life and work of Pauline Collins

Originally titled ‘We Love Pauline Collins’ is a one-off special for the schedules this evening…

This celebrity-studded tribute celebrates the career of Pauline Collins, international star of stage, film and television for over 60 years.

Channel 5 have interviewed a host of famous faces, including fellow stars, directors, collaborators, fans, friends, film and TV critics, and those influenced by her work. Among those interviewed are Tom Conti, Simon Callow, Willy Russell and Nerys Hughes.

Interviewees share insights and first-hand anecdotes, providing context and colour to archive footage. They pick their favourite moments and memories reveal how Pauline shaped their lives, share private stories and pay tribute to her influence.

The tone is emotive, celebratory and nostalgic. Packed with clips and interviews, the documentary enjoys highlights from Pauline’s most celebrated performances, such as Shirley Valentine, to lesser-known roles such as a 1960s film about the striptease scene.

The programme unites the nation in an appreciation of Pauline’s legendary performances, fame and connection to her fans. Pauline has graced screens in shows ranging from medical soap Emergency Ward 10 (ATV) to sci-fi drama Doctor Who in both its original run and rebooted return (BBC) and period drama Upstairs Downstairs (LWT).

Pauline Collins: Britain’s Sweetheart, Channel 5, 8 pm