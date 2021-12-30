Toolstation offer advice on ‘how to survive a zombie apocalypse’…

Toolstation have teamed up with apocalypse experts to create the perfect Zombie survival guide because after the last 18 months you never know…



Apocalypse expert Lewis Dartnell has provided his expert commentary on how to survive a zombie apocalypse- from the dos and don’ts in an apocalypse; what equipment and tools you’ll need and how to maximise your chances of survival. A zombie apocalypse will probably never happen, but what if it did? Fictional stories of zombie apocalypses have always been popular- from Resident Evil games, movies and TV series to The Walking Dead- zombies are everywhere in pop culture.

Toolstation wanted to investigate how their tools could be of aid in the event of a hypothetical apocalypse, putting together a guide on how to survive. Collaborating with apocalypse expert, Lewis Dartnell, author of ‘The Knowledge: How to rebuild our world after an apocalypse’ Toolstation have produced the perfect go-to guide if you do ever find yourself in a survival situation. The tool provider has provided information on what gear to have, who to team up with and exactly what to do to survive.

Highlights of ‘What to do in the immediate aftermath’

Step 1: At the start of everything, you will want to lay low. Make sure you are prepped with a few days’ worth of food and water and stay inside. It would be wise to blackout windows with bin liners and barricade doors or any other entry points.

Step 2: Plan your route out of your town or city, a crowded area is the last place you want to be, so getting out is necessary. Plan a route that avoids main roads and use the darkness of night to cover yourself. Try to stick to your route but be prepared to adapt if anything goes wrong.

Step 3: Find yourself a good set of wheels, ideally a sturdy 4×4 that can take some damage and handle off-road driving. You’ll need a vehicle to travel for supplies and relocation, we recommend putting a long-range radio or walkie talkies in there so you can communicate with your fellow survivors.

Step 4: Find a quiet, rural spot to settle down. Away from crowded areas, this is the perfect place to survive. Settle near clear, running water, find a place with a fireplace so you can use wood to keep warm and try to find somewhere with fertile ground so you can grow your own food.

Step 5: Think about defence, a wall surrounding your settlement combined with some floodlights is what you want. This keeps out any unwanted visitors and allows you to keep eyes on the surrounding area.

Step 6: Scavenge what you need, the world is now yours to scavenge to survive. Keep an eye out for medication like antibiotics, iodine tablets can make water safe to drink, and supermarkets will contain canned food that will stay good for years after.

Step 7: Once settled, you can re-establish the infrastructure that you need. Establish an off-grid supply of electricity, this can be done via home-made wind turbines. Also, fuel can be made using rendered animal fat, allowing you to keep your vehicles running.

Prepare your survival kit of essentials

You need to have the right equipment to see this through. Here are the necessary items you should have in your kit.

These items will help you fight the elements and will last you a while. You won’t be changing clothes too often so it is important to have some sturdy gear that can withstand the wear and tear of your survival activities.

When it comes to personal items, you will be breaking into places and trying to make repairs, these items will aid you in these situations.

Group together the perfect survival team

There are some people who may naturally have more of an ability to survive. Here are the best people to have in your group according to apocalypse expert Lewis Dartnell.

Natural Leaders: Having someone in the team who can lead and make decisions is a must, someone needs to keep morale up and organise your actions to make sure you effectively perform as a unit.

Carpenters/Metalworkers: Capable trade workers are essential when it comes to repairs and rebuilding, you need to be a self-sufficient unit, so being able to build and repair as and when it is needed is a must.

Electricians: Like the previous addition, electricians can help you rebuild your infrastructure. Creating a settlement with self-sufficient electricity will improve your quality of life.

Doctors and Nurses: Another necessary addition to any team, these will help keep you in good health and although they may not have access to all the equipment they need, their medical knowledge is needed.

A spokesperson at Toolstation comments:

“You’ll probably never need a zombie apocalypse survival kit but if you do, we’ve got you covered. The guide provides tips for what clothing and equipment you need, who to team up with, where to go and what to do in the event that zombies take over your town. If you haven’t prepared yet, make sure your local Toolstation branch is on your route to safety or order online for next day delivery – we promise our delivery drivers won’t bite”

Toolstation’s guide to surviving a zombie apocalypse is a purely fictional piece, created to give you a guide to a hypothetical disaster world using tools that Toolstation have in stock. Just in case you were starting to think everyone had gone a little bewildered in 2021…