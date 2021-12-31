Brits admit to starting a diet or fitness regime – fully expecting to fail

And bend and stretch…

Research of a selection of adults found 32 per cent feel they would ‘never’ be successful when it comes to trying to stick to an exercise plan, while 28 per cent feel the same about eating healthily or losing weight.

As a result, of those who have tried to change their eating habits, they lasted an average of just 11 days before giving it up. While nearly one in 10 quit within the first 48 hours. This may be because one in six (16 per cent) go ‘cold turkey’ on their favourite foods, scrapping them completely when they make a bid for better health. Others said being too stressed and not feeling supported were the top reasons for failing to see a diet through.

The study also found one in five feel they have to do something ‘drastic’ in order to shed a few pounds or improve their health, with 21 per cent admitting they often set themselves unrealistic goals or timeframes. The findings come from a study commissioned by Noom, the digital health platform focused on behaviour change.

Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D., chief of psychology at Noom:

“A lot of us have a tricky time establishing healthy lifestyle changes and our expectation that we will ‘fail’ before we’ve even begun often undermines our healthy intentions. This plays into the ‘Well-Being Gap,’ revealed in Noom’s inaugural State of Healthy Behaviours report [https://web.noom.com/state-of-healthy-behaviors-2021/], which found that Brits know what they need to do to be healthier, yet aren’t successfully meeting their health goals.

The study also found that more than half (55 per cent) of adults find, when trying to cut out things like sugar completely, that they end up craving the ‘forbidden’ snacks even more. Despite their intentions to stick with it for the long term, 49 per cent will give up on their health goals entirely after the first setback such as enjoying a sweet treat or a night out.

While another fifth (21 per cent) find their goals are derailed by comparing themselves to others who are seemingly doing better – which leads to demotivation. And as many as two thirds of those polled via OnePoll confess to feeling disheartened and disappointed if their lifestyle changes don’t lead to results fast – or even overnight.

A ‘social media effect’ may also be at play with 47 per cent admitting they have unrealistic expectations of how quickly they’ll see results, thanks to social media and celebs.

