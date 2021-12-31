Sky highlights for January

January on Sky is block busted with content…

A Discovery of Witches is back for its third series next month. In the final instalment of this spellbinding adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy, vampire Matthew (Matthew Goode) and witch Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find the missing pages from the Book of Life and the Book itself before it’s too late, but a monster from Matthew’s past is lying in wait for his return.

Julian Fellows, the creator of Downton Abbey, presents a new drama set on the brink of the modern age in The Gilded Age. It’s 1882 and the Gilded Age is in full swing when Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), a young, orphaned daughter of a Southern general, moves in with her rigidly conventional aunts in New York City.

With the help of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an African-American woman masquerading as her maid, Marian gets caught up in the dazzling lives of her rich neighbours as she struggles to decide between adhering to the rules or forging her own path. Also starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector.

There’s more drama with Frayed. Having escaped from her native Australia, Sammy’s (Sarah Kendall) situation is barely improved. Now living in a tiny London flat while frantically trying to prove that her lawyer (Robert Webb) has stolen her house, she’s barely able to make ends meet working in ‘exhaust management’ (read: working as a secretary in a muffler repair shop).

Series two finds Sammy desperate to find a way to reclaim her opulent London life, while keeping her kids far away from Australia and hiding the truth about what happened to their neighbour.

A hit with Sky viewers Billions is back for the sixth run of episodes. The dust has cleared to reveal a world that has evolved. With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Paul Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before.

All the players, from Wags to Wendy, from Taylor to Sacker, and of course Senior must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.

The Devil’s Advocate is brand new for UK television. Over three parts, the programme tells the epic, stranger-than-fiction tale of flamboyant international movie mogul and businessman turned criminal defence lawyer, Giovanni di Stefano.

A conman who harboured many secrets, di Stefano climbed to the heights of his profession and came to represent some of the most famous criminals and tyrants on the planet, including Harold Shipman and Saddam Hussein. Charting the gipping cat-and-mouse chase between Giovanni di Stefano, the self-styled “Devil’s Advocate”, and the City of London Police detective Jerry Walters, we look at the seven-year-long, international investigation to track him down from London, to Rome and to Mallorca.

Factual highlights also include The Alpinist. As the sport of climbing turns from a niche pursuit to mainstream media event, Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, with no cameras, no rope and no margin for error. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history.

Drawing scant attention, Marc-André’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. An intimate portrait of a visionary climber, in The Alpinist Sky follow a man on the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences.

Some of you may be old enough to remember Tingha and Tucker, the two cuddly Koalas who were a huge part of Children’s ITV programming in the 1950s, 60s and early 70s. Created by Reg Watson of Neighbours fame they had one of the biggest fan clubs for any British TV show. That affection for the toy Koalas saw a big interest in our friends from down under, something that continues today.

In the Secret Life of the Koala Sky look at the life of the marsupials. Despite being some of the sleepiest and most languid creatures in the animal kingdom, Koalas are capable of starting displays of energy, agility and even aggression. The programme takes a closer look at the surprisingly rich and unexpected secret lives of these iconic Australian marsupials in their natural habitat.

On March 14th, 1960, the bodies of three women from the suburbs of Chicago were discovered in a canyon that makes up one of the natural wonders of Starved Rock State, Illinois. The brutal killings shocked northern Illinois and led to an exhaustive manhunt that snared a confessed killer who has been in prison ever since.

Now, after decades of questions and doubts that have haunted the son of the prosecutor in the case, the man found guilty seeks to clear his name after sixty years in prison in Murders at Starved Rock.

Unbeknown to many, the British Isles are home to more than twenty different shark species, including some of the largest and fastest on earth. Explorer and naturalist Steve Backshall has spent the past year travelling the globe to come face to face with awe-inspiring and iconic shark species for Shark: British Isles Special with Steve Backshall.

In a year where many have come to appreciate the wildlife on our doorstep, Steve’s journey of discovery brings him to celebrate our home-grown species, who are part of a dazzling variety of marine life in the UK. Steve’s journey takes him from the North to the extreme South to uncover the survival strategies and lifestyles of UK sharks, demystifying the negative headlines and exploring the latest ocean conservation issues that affect both the UK and wider world.