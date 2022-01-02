Acorn TV January highlights

January 2022 is anything but dry on Acorn TV.

If you want to whet your appetite without breaking your resolve, toast the TV treats from Under the Vines, a fresh, entertaining series full of dry wit and notes of sweetness, to a veritable vino voyage The Wine Show Series One.

For your delectation there’s a menu of mysteries for all tastes: for action addicts, there’s the female-led kick-ass crime caper The Unusual Suspects starring Miranda Otto, if it’s DIY detectives that appeal, we have The Fixer-Upper Mysteries starring the one and only singing sensation Jewel, and if you want to be charmed there’s Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, the fun feature-length mysteries starring Candace Cameron Bure.

If you’re in need of a brilliant box set to binge Allan Hawco is back as the inimitable Jake Doyle for the very last series of crime drama favourite The Republic of Doyle, the complete series 1 – 6 will be ready for you to get your fill.

Monday, 3rd January 2022

The Fixer Upper Mysteries Movies 1 – 3 (UK Premiere, Streaming Exclusive)

Based on The Fixer-Upper Mysteries books by Kate Carlisle, internationally renowned singer Jewel takes the lead as Shannon Hughes, a renovation expert turned detective in these three feature length mysteries. In Framed For Murder, Shannon suspects foul play when her friend and neighbour dies, and she joins forces with new client, who happens to be a crime writer, to help solve the mystery surrounding the man’s death and the 10-million-dollar jewels that might be hidden somewhere in his house. In Concrete Evidence, a human skull and a hidden diary set Shannon on a path of discovery and Deadly Deed sees her investigating the murder of a much-hated banker.

Monday, 10th January 2022

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Films (UK Premiere, Streaming Exclusive)

Matilda investigates what appears to be a robbery with clues reminiscent of her own mother’s disappearance — but when Aunt Jane finds a body, it becomes a murder case. As Matilda searches for the identity of the killer, there are other parties much closer to home who’d prefer Matilda not uncover the truth. Guest stars include Danny Webb (Liar, Alien 3) and Aki Omoshaybi (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Riot Club.)

Under The Vines Episodes 1 & 2 (Acorn TV Original, UK Premiere, Streaming Exclusive)

Brand new original comedy drama Under the Vines is a fresh, entertaining series full of dry wit and notes of sweetness. Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters, The Flying Doctors) and Charles Edwards (The Crown, The Terror, Downton Abbey) star as two unlikely city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand.

Episode 1 – As joint heirs, Daisy and Louis quickly realise that inheriting a vineyard may not be the delightful and rewarding experience they had hoped for.

Episode 2 – Daisy and Louis struggle to get on the same financial page while learning that making a go of the vineyard is going to take hard work and sacrifice.

Monday, 17th January 2022

Under The Vines Episodes 3 & 4 (Acorn TV Original, UK Premiere, Streaming Exclusive)

Episode 3 – The Oakley gang begin preparations for the Behind the Vines Showcase, while Louis attempts to repair his marriage.

Episode 4 ­ – Daisy is ecstatic over Griffin’s visit, while everyone is fed up with Louis’ self-pity following his marriage break up. Nic asks Daisy and the Oakley gang for support.

Republic of Doyle Series 6 (Series 1 – 5 Box set available) (Streaming Exclusive, UK Premiere)

In the final series of this gripping show, Jake Doyle (Allan Hawco) must fight for his life as his enemies close in and attempt to solve a case for a hapless prison inmate, all the while struggling to come to terms with what happened to Leslie. Can The Doyles ever forgive the family member who stole their savings and move on with their lives?

Monday, 24th January 2022

The Wine Show Series 1 (Streaming Exclusive, UK Premiere)

“Delightful travelogue series” – Entertainment Weekly

“Stunning travel series… hilarious… offers some good escapism…” – Collider

Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game) and Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) star in this new series about the people and stories behind some of the world’s most fascinating wines. Based in their villa in the Italian hills, filmed in beautiful locations all over the world, and featuring some of the world’s greatest chefs, The Wine Show is entertaining and inspiring with something for everyone who enjoys wine and wants to know a little bit more about this wonderful drink.

Under The Vines Episodes 3 & 4 (Acorn TV Original, UK Premiere, Streaming Exclusive)

Episode 5 – Both Gus and Tippy struggle with dilemmas while Daisy’s plan to wow the Showcase attendees with a new and improved Oakley seems to fall apart at every step, and Marissa keeps a close watch on it all. Louis receives a distressing phone call about Julian.

Episode 6 ­ – Oakley Wines enjoys new-found fame and welcomes a surprise visitor, while gala preparations at Shimmering Lake take an explosive turn, putting the entire Showcase at risk.

Monday, 31th January 2022

The Unusual Suspects Series 1 (Streaming Exclusive, UK Premiere)

This action packed, kick-ass crime caper sees a group of five women, from all walks of life, thrown together in the unlikeliest of circumstances to become The Unusual Suspects, when they plan an ambitious heist in in Sydney’s glamorous Eastern suburbs. Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings, The Thin Red Line) stars in this four-part miniseries.