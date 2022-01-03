Fashion trends predicted for 2022

Mini-skirts, low-rise jeans and ‘double denim’ are among the fashion trends predicted…

The ‘noughties’ look caught fire in 2021, according to the annual ASOS Trends Report, and will continue to set the style over the next 12 months. Demand for 90s-inspired clothing – baggy jeans, cargo pants and bright, bold colours – which surged in 2021, will also continue.

ASOS commercial design and visual director Vanessa Spence:

“90s trends are still massively popular among fashionistas, especially 20-somethings, who didn’t get to experience flares and crop tops the last time around. We’re also going to see 00s trends have a revival next year, so expect low rise jeans, double denim and mini-skirts to feature in lots of edits.”

The online clothing giant also reported that Party heels selling at the rate of a pair every 13 seconds while there has been a huge popularity resurgence for 1970s flares over with 446,000 pairs sold.

Also sage green was the colour of choice for bridesmaids’ dresses, a ‘back to the office’ boom in the sales of black trousers – the second half of the year saw a 30 per cent uptick in sales of black trousers and a prediction that the shoulder-baring halter neck will become a fashion staple in 2022, following a 37,437 per cent rise in searches for the item on ASOS Marketplace.

