Pick of the Plots: Thursday 6th January

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, January 6.

Honey persuades Suki to come clean, but it’s not long before she shuts down again. Later, Suki takes Peter home for the night to prove a point.

Meanwhile, Mitch is disgruntled about having to share the sofa with Banjo. Fed up, he asks both Mick and Billy if he can stay with them with no success.

Later, when Karen finds Mitch sleeping in the laundrette, she gives in and says they can share a room for the time being.

EastEnders, BBC One, 7.30pm

Lucas accidentally finds out about his mum’s engagement. Dawn and Billy finally agree to share the news with their families.

Meanwhile, Jai is blindsided by the threat of a massive fine.

Elsewhere, Cain flies off the handle.

Emmerdale, ITV, 7pm

To spare his and Nancy’s lives, Darren makes a shocking confession to Maya, but will it be enough?

Ethan is caught red handed by his girlfriend, but they have a heart to heart as he admits that she has changed recently. Will love prevail?

Meanwhile, Olivia and Goldie go head-to-head as they both try to sell the most raffle tickets for the Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser. Jealousy over Prince kicks in, and Olivia reveals a shocking secret.

Elsewhere, Mercedes tries to get to the bottom of Bobby’s strange behaviour. She realises that he doesn’t feel a part of the family when she makes a shocking discovery.

Also, Scott reveals to Diane and Tony that his fostering application was rejected due to his history with mental illness, but upon further investigation, Diane uncovers the real reason he is no longer doing it.

Hollyoaks, Channel 4, 6.30pm