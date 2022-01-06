Jack Rowan and Tahirah Sharif lead the cast for A Town Called Malice

The Sky Orignal thriller also stars Dougray Scott, Jason Flemyng, and Martha Plimpton.

Set amongst the beach clubs and palm trees of the Costa del Sol in the early 80s, A Town Called Malice follows the Lords, a crime family of petty thieves from South London, as they decamp from London to Spain to profit from an unexpected windfall – and to escape the attention of the police in a high-profile murder enquiry.

Nick Love, creator and writer:

“What an amazing cast. I am so lucky to finally be working with some of my favourite actors and childhood heroes. I couldn’t be more excited to see how they bring the Lord family to life.”

The Lord family is headed up by Jason Flemyng as Albert Lord, Jack Rowan as Gene Lord, Tahirah Sharif joins as Cindy Carter, Gean’s girlfriend, and Martha Plimpton as Mint Ma, who will be joined by wider family members Dougray Scottas Uncle Tony, Lex Shrapnel as Leonard Lord, Daniel Sharman as Kelly Lord, George Jaques as Anthony Lord and Eliza Butterworth as Carly Lord.

The smartest, but overlooked, youngest son, Gene (Rowan), and his fearless fiancée, Cindy (Sharif) flee to Spain to evade arrest after narrowly surviving a gangland battle. The lovers quickly find themselves embroiled in the local underworld, and trouble starts to follow these two like night after day.

When the other Lords join them on the Costa del Sol, the family realises this is a golden opportunity to re-invent themselves and re-capture their former glory – much to the annoyance of Gene and Cindy, who have a very different plan. Strongly driven by music, A Town Called Malice’s beating heart is the sound of the 80s.

A Town Called Malice will air on Sky Max and NOW in 2023.