Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over to return to W

Dooley is back for more snoozing in unfamiliar surroundings in a three-part series on UKTV.

Hit series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over returns to UKTV’s premium entertainment channel, W, for a special three-part series. The UKTV Original, produced by Firecracker Films, is currently in production and will air this year.

Following two hugely successful series, award-winning documentary maker Stacey Dooley MBE will be meeting more extraordinary families and will lift the lid on a variety of unusual and fascinating lifestyles. An International Women’s Day special episode has also been commissioned, which sees Stacey spend a weekend with Harnaam Kaur, a positive influencer and motivational speaker who is living with and embracing the effect of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) on her appearance.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over is commissioned for UKTV by Hilary Rosen, head of factual and factual entertainment:

“We’re delighted to continue our collaboration with Stacey on further episodes of the ‘Sleeps Over’ brand. Once again, Firecracker have secured hard-won access to fascinating families across the UK and this series promises to be a powerful, entertaining and thought-provoking watch.”

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over joins an array of UKTV Originals coming soon to W, including Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making, produced by Outline Productions and part-funded by home improvement business Wickes, and Alex Jones: Making Babies, produced by RDF West.

Adam Collings, channel director for W: