Oti Mabuse to host new ITV dating show

Mabuse turns matchmaker on the dating show with a ‘musical twist’, Romeo & Duet.

Oti Mabuse is swapping glitter balls for Cupid’s arrows as she takes the reins of ITV’s dating show Romeo & Duet. Oti will preside over the musical matchmaking as single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony and are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

Oti Mabuse:

“I’m so excited to be part of Romeo & Duet. It’s always been a dream of mine to host so this is a real pinch me moment, and it’s a blessing for me to finally be able to share this news. I honestly can’t wait to get started! It’s about love with a little bit of a twist and showcase of talent, it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone’s going to love it as much as I do. Thank you to Katie Rawcliffe, Mel Crawford and Joe Mace for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity.”

The programme goes into production this month and will air over seven episodes on ITV. The format of the show gives singers just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony. Only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time.

The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet date to learn, you’ve guessed it, a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that duet in the ultimate romantic love battle; a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners. Oti Mabuse is already a firm favourite amongst ITV audiences having appeared as a celebrity detective on The Masked Dancer in 2021. In January 2022, she will also take a spot on Dancing on Ice for its forthcoming series.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV: